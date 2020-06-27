Top news of the day: Central government experts flag Hyderabad’s high COVID-19 positivity rate; Prasar Bharati threatens to cancel PTI subscription, and more

“Only 1 out of 19 private labs in Telangana is conducting more than 500 tests per week and testing in Telangana is heavily focussed on Hyderabad. Tests per 10 lakh population in other highly infected districts (Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, Warangal Urban and Jagaon) is extremely low,” the report ‘Testing Status: Hyderabad and Telangana’ accessed by The Hindu notes, pointing to the abysmally low testing rates in Telangana. | Study provides a snapshot of neurological, psychiatric complications in COVID-19 patients

The Ministry said it briefed the Group of Ministers on the coronavirus situation in the country and the efforts to boost healthcare infrastructure. | ‘Ministry of Health began COVID-19 awareness campaign from March 3’

The state broadcaster’s disquiet seems to have been sparked by an interview with China’s Ambassador to India Sun Weidong by the news agency. In the interview, Mr Sun had put the onus of the conflict at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, and the subsequent clashes that killed 20 Indian soldiers, on India.

“We want to become an epicentre of power in Bihar and future will decide whether we’ll be a third front or first front but we’ll strongly contest the upcoming Assembly elections in the State,” Mr. Sinha said.

Sepoy Gurbinder Singh, Sepoy Jai Kishor Singh and Havildar Bipul Roy were among the 20 Indian personnel killed in Ladakh on June 15.

Intensifying his attack on the Congress, the BJP president asked the Congress 10 questions, including about alleged links between the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and China. | Modi refusing to fight coronavirus pandemic, says Rahul

Of the five, three had resigned earlier this month, soon after the Election Commission announced June 19 as the new date for the Rajya Sabha election in the State. The rest had resigned as MLAs in March.

In a communication sent to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, the Commerce Ministry’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade pointed out that the bidding conditions were “restrictive” and “discriminatory” and said fresh tenders should be floated.

The ruling is the latest twist in the legal battle that has largely gone Mr. Trump’s way. Last July, the Supreme Court allowed the $2.5 billion to be spent while the litigation continued, blunting the impact of the latest appeals court action.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to ₹80.38 per litre from ₹80.13, while diesel rates were increased to ₹80.40 a litre from ₹ 80.19, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.