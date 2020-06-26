Top news of the day: Government official sees ‘thinning of Chinese presence’ along LAC; Bhutan rejects reports on blocking water to Assam, and more

But the Chinese have neither vacated nor removed the prefabricated or semi-permanent structures built since May at the disputed sites, a senior government official told The Hindu. The official added that removal of structures was not part of the original June 22 agreement at the Corps Commander-level talks. | Tell the truth on whether China occupied any Indian territory: Congress

In a statement, Bhutan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that since June 24, 2020, there have been several news articles published in India alleging that Bhutan has blocked water channels that supply irrigation water to Indian farmers in Baksa and Udalguri districts in Assam adjoining the country’s Samdrup Jongkhar district.

Permissions will be granted only for select routes and a ban on the rest of the scheduled flights will continue to be in place at least until July 15, said the aviation watchdog.

The study found that children (including infants) younger than 18 years generally have only mild COVID-19 symptoms, and deaths in the group were less than 1%. However, 8% of children develop severe symptoms of the disease that may require intensive care support and prolonged ventilator support.

Twice-a-week lockdown in other urban areas of Assam and night curfew for 14 days. | No COVID-19 deaths in 4 northeastern States so far

Assessment results would be out by July 15. The assessment results would be treated as final for Class X. However, Class XII students can choose to appear for “optional examinations” to be held in future for the subjects for which the exams were cancelled.

The monsoon usually sets over Kerala on June 1 and it takes 45 days to reach Sriganganagar in western Rajasthan, its last outpost in the country. From this year however, the IMD has advanced the onset date over Sriganganagar by a week and the new normal date for monsoon to cover the entire country is July 8.

Democratic presidential nominee and former U.S. vice president Joe Biden wants India to take necessary steps to restore the rights of Kashmiris, and has expressed disappointment over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the implementation of the NRC in Assam.

“For Pakistanis across the globe, it was an embarrassing moment when the Americans came and killed Osama bin Laden at Abottabad... martyred him. The whole world started abusing us after that. Our ally came inside our country and killed someone without informing us. And, 70,000 Pakistanis died because of the U.S. war on terror,” the Pakistan Prime Minister told parliament.

Karuna alias Vinatagamurthi Muralitharan was on June 25 questioned for over seven hours by the Criminal Investigations Department over his remarks that he killed over 2,000 Sri Lankan soldiers in the island’s north during the LTTE’s separatist war which lasted for over three decades.

Chinese mobilephone manufacturer Xiaomi has begun covering its retail store branding with ‘Made in India’ logo in white colour amid fears of vandalism at outlets in the backdrop of the Sino-India border tension, the All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) said.

The former Wimbledon champion coaches Novak Djokovic, and attended the top-ranked player’s exhibition series in Serbia and Croatia.