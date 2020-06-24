News

Top news of the day: China seeks Indian ‘withdrawal’ from Galwan Valley; Cabinet decides to bring cooperative banks under RBI, and more

Maxar WorldView-3 satellite image shows close up view patrol point 14 in eastern Ladakh sector of Galwan Valley on June 22, 2020.

Maxar WorldView-3 satellite image shows close up view patrol point 14 in eastern Ladakh sector of Galwan Valley on June 22, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Ladakh face-off | Now, PLA says India crossed LAC, June 15 clash happened on China’s side

In its most detailed comments so far on the clash in the Galwan Valley, the Defence Ministry in Beijing reiterated China’s “sovereignty over Galwan Valley”. The Defence Ministers of the two countries had been in communication over phone following the incident, it stated. | Nadda launches sharp attack on Congress after party’s remarks on govt’s handling of LAC situation

Ladakh face-off | Galwan was an ‘unfortunate incident’, PLA officers told Indian side at Corps Commander-level talks

People’s Liberation Army officers at the Corps Commanders meeting with the Indian Army delegation on June 22 repeatedly stated that the Galwan Valley clash was an “unfortunate incident”, a top Indian official told The Hindu. | Is an economic boycott of China feasible for India?

Cabinet decides to bring cooperative banks under RBI

There are about 1,482 crore urban cooperative banks and 58 multi-state co-operative banks with a depositors base of about 8.6 crore. | ₹15,000 crore infrastructure fund approved for dairy, poultry and meat-processing units

In a first, diesel costlier than petrol in Delhi after 18 hikes in a row

According to a price notification of state oil marketing companies, petrol price was unchanged after 17 consecutive increases, while diesel rates were increased by 48 paise per litre across the country. Diesel now costs ₹79.88 per litre in Delhi as compared to petrol price of ₹79.76 a litre. | Modi govt has unlocked corona pandemic, petrol-diesel prices: Rahul

Coronavirus | Over 73.5 lakh samples tested for COVID-19 till June 23: ICMR

Currently, three lakh samples can be tested per day, an official said. | Complainant in Bihar seeks FIR against Baba Ramdev over COVID-19 medicine claim

Coronavirus | Hetero Healthcare set to supply its generic COVID-19 drug Covifor at ₹5,400 per vial across India

The drug is available in 100 mg vial (injectable). It needs to be administered intravenously in a hospital, critical care setting, under the supervision of a registered medical practitioner. | Two doses of Oxford vaccine boosts immune responses in pigs

Process to merge Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha TVs into Sansad TV in final stages

Sources said the launch could be by the end of the year, though the deadline has not been finalised. The Lok Sabha TV was launched in 2006 and the Rajya Sabha TV in 2011. They have been functioning independently since then.

Foundation stone laid for Islamabad’s first Hindu temple

The Shri Krishna Mandir will come up in a 20,000 sq ft plot at the Pakistan capital’s H-9 area. | Yoga University named after Swami Vivekananda launched in U.S.

Indian restaurant vandalised in U.S.

Vandals paint hate messages with derogatory racial slurs on walls of ‘India Palace restaurant’ in New Mexico. | Twitter again slaps warning on Trump tweet threatening force against protesters

IMF projects sharp contraction of 4.5% in Indian economy in 2020

The International Monetary Fund, however, said the country is expected to bounce back in 2021 with a robust 6% growth rate.

Competition Commission of India approves Facebook’s 9.99% stake buy in Jio Platforms

In April, Facebook announced an investment of $5.7 billion (₹43,574 crore) in Jio Platforms. The acquisition was to be done through Jaadhu Holdings. | Hinduja brothers go to court in U.K. over letter dispute

Day after being declared COVID-19 positive, Mohammad Hafeez tests negative

The Pakistan batsman took a second opinion and clarified that he and his family members tested negative.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Reserve Bank of India
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 24, 2020 7:59:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/top-news-of-june-24-2020-china-seeks-indian-withdrawal-from-galwan-valley-cabinet-decides-to-bring-cooperative-banks-under-rbi-and-more/article31907622.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY