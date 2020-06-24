Top news of the day: China seeks Indian ‘withdrawal’ from Galwan Valley; Cabinet decides to bring cooperative banks under RBI, and more

In its most detailed comments so far on the clash in the Galwan Valley, the Defence Ministry in Beijing reiterated China’s “sovereignty over Galwan Valley”. The Defence Ministers of the two countries had been in communication over phone following the incident, it stated. | Nadda launches sharp attack on Congress after party’s remarks on govt’s handling of LAC situation

People’s Liberation Army officers at the Corps Commanders meeting with the Indian Army delegation on June 22 repeatedly stated that the Galwan Valley clash was an “unfortunate incident”, a top Indian official told The Hindu. | Is an economic boycott of China feasible for India?

There are about 1,482 crore urban cooperative banks and 58 multi-state co-operative banks with a depositors base of about 8.6 crore. | ₹15,000 crore infrastructure fund approved for dairy, poultry and meat-processing units

According to a price notification of state oil marketing companies, petrol price was unchanged after 17 consecutive increases, while diesel rates were increased by 48 paise per litre across the country. Diesel now costs ₹79.88 per litre in Delhi as compared to petrol price of ₹79.76 a litre. | Modi govt has unlocked corona pandemic, petrol-diesel prices: Rahul

Currently, three lakh samples can be tested per day, an official said. | Complainant in Bihar seeks FIR against Baba Ramdev over COVID-19 medicine claim

The drug is available in 100 mg vial (injectable). It needs to be administered intravenously in a hospital, critical care setting, under the supervision of a registered medical practitioner. | Two doses of Oxford vaccine boosts immune responses in pigs

Sources said the launch could be by the end of the year, though the deadline has not been finalised. The Lok Sabha TV was launched in 2006 and the Rajya Sabha TV in 2011. They have been functioning independently since then.

The Shri Krishna Mandir will come up in a 20,000 sq ft plot at the Pakistan capital’s H-9 area. | Yoga University named after Swami Vivekananda launched in U.S.

Vandals paint hate messages with derogatory racial slurs on walls of ‘India Palace restaurant’ in New Mexico. | Twitter again slaps warning on Trump tweet threatening force against protesters

The International Monetary Fund, however, said the country is expected to bounce back in 2021 with a robust 6% growth rate.

In April, Facebook announced an investment of $5.7 billion (₹43,574 crore) in Jio Platforms. The acquisition was to be done through Jaadhu Holdings. | Hinduja brothers go to court in U.K. over letter dispute

The Pakistan batsman took a second opinion and clarified that he and his family members tested negative.