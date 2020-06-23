Top news of the day: Upholding international norms key for durable world order, Jaishankar says in meeting with Russia, China; Jamia student Safoora Zargar gets bail in Delhi violence case, and more

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar was addressing the Ministerial meeting of the Russia-India-China grouping. The Minister also reminded both his counterparts — Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi — of India’s contribution during the World War II, and Dr. Dwarkanath Kotnis’ medical mission to support China as it faced a Japanese invasion. The virtual meeting, hosted by Mr. Lavrov, is significant as it took place against the backdrop of the ongoing tense situation at the Line of Actual Control.

Modalities for disengagement from all friction areas in Eastern Ladakh were discussed and will be taken forward by both the sides, says Army source.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher passed the order after the Centre, represented by Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta, agreed to Ms. Zargar's bail plea on humanitarian grounds. The Solicitor-General said that the order enlarging her on bail should not be made a precedent and additionally insisted on a series of conditions to be followed by Ms. Zargar after her release.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the Charge d' Affaires of Pakistan High Commission was summoned and informed about the decision which was based on instances of alleged involvement of Pakistani officials in "acts of espionage" and dealings with terrorist organisations.

The U.S. government's Department of Transport (DoT) has said that the manner in which Air India is conducting operations under the guise of charter flights creates a "competitive disadvantage" for U.S. airlines.

"The recovery rate continues to improve and it is 56.38 per cent as on date," the Ministry said.

Of the 62 new MPs, 16 had declared criminal cases and 11 had declared serious cases, including murder, attempt to murder, rape, dacoity and theft, according to an analysis of their affidavits by the National Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms.

Jagannath Rath Yatra begins in Puri

In order to prevent any congregation, a curfew-like shutdown has been imposed across Puri district from 9 p.m. on June 22 till 2 p.m. on June 24, Odisha DGP Abhay said.

The venues, which have been closed for at least three months since the U.K. went into its official coronavirus-induced lockdown on March 23, will be required to have safety measures set out under government guidance in place to be able to operate.

The National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) on Tuesday said the move by the U.S. to bar the entry of certain non-immigrants into America was "misguided and harmful to the U.S. economy". Technology giants Google, Microsoft and Twitter also echoed similar views, opposing the proclamation.

The top-ranked Serb is the fourth player to test positive for the virus after first playing in Belgrade and then again last weekend in Zadar, Croatia. His wife also tested positive.