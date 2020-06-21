Top news of the day: Militants killed in Srinagar gunfight; armed forces given free hand to deal with LAC situation, and more

It’s a second such encounter in Srinagar since May, in which top Hizbul Mujahideen ‘commander’ Junaid Sahrai and two other militants were killed.

Ladakh face-off | Armed forces given free hand to assess and deal with situation on ground

This was conveyed during a review meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with the Chief of Defence Staff and the three Service Chiefs.

The annular phase began at 10.19 am and ended at 1.58 pm. The eclipse was at its peak at 12.01 pm. | In pictures: The ‘ring of fire’ eclipse

However, a voter can also voluntarily waive the privilege of non-disclosure, it says.

According to the Earth Sciences Department of Manipur University, the earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hit Manipur at 4.16 p.m. and its epicentre was located 9 km from Ngopa area of neighbouring Mizoram.

Oil India Limited has 22 wells in the Baghjan oilfield around Well Number 5 that burst into flames on June 9 after a blowout — uncontrolled escape of crude oil or natural gas at great speed — on May 27. Operations to cap the blaze over the wellhead and capping the blowout are still continuing.

The NPP, which had four MLAs in the BJP-led coalition government, pulled out on June 17 along with five other legislators, including three of the BJP.

The Jharkhand Chief Minister’s remarks come days after the State government moved the Supreme Court challenging the virtual auction process of 41 coal blocks for commercial mining in the country.

The generic version will be marketed under the brand name ‘Covifor’ in India, Hetero said about the product that is being manufactured at its facility in Hyderabad.

India coronavirus lockdown Day 89 updates | Helpline numbers | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates | Download The Hindu’s multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after the stabbings on June 20 evening in a park in Reading, which is about 65 km west of London.

The shooting site is about 5 km west of the Minneapolis commercial area and neighbourhood hit by rioting in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that civil trial has been rescheduled to August 12 after mediation talks broke down last month when Starc’s manager Andrew Fraser provided footage from Fox Sports of the speedster bowling in the second Test.