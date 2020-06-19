News

Top news of the day: Narendra Modi meets Opposition leaders over India-China tension; Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on oxygen support, and more

A soldier looks towards a fighter jet from a convoy of trucks making their way towards Leh on June 19, 2020 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gagangir.

A soldier looks towards a fighter jet from a convoy of trucks making their way towards Leh on June 19, 2020 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gagangir.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Ladakh face-off | Narendra Modi meets Opposition leaders

The virtual meeting began with participants paying tributes to the 20 Indian soldiers killed in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh. | Pre-planned Galwan attack happened as government was fast asleep: Rahul | Why has RJD not been invited,, asks Tejashwi Yadav | AIMIM questions exclusion

Ladakh face-off | China’s claims over Galwan Valley mark shift from past

On June 19, a leading Chinese strategic expert on border affairs at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), an official think-tank, made the claim to the entire valley in an interview with State media, citing “multiple accounts from the Qing Dynasty” that showed “historical rights”. | China denies seizing any Indian soldier Ex-Generals seek clarity on Galwan incident

Coronavirus | Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain put on oxygen support

Mr. Jain had been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital after he experienced high grade fever and a sudden drop in his oxygen levels on June 15 night. While initial test reports found him negative for COVID-19, he tested positive for the virus on June 17.

Coronavirus | India reports highest single-day spike

A record single-day jump of 13,586 COVID-19 cases took India’s tally to 3,80,532 on June 19, while the death toll climbed to 13,586 with 336 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

India coronavirus lockdown Day 87 updates | Helpline numbers | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates | Download The Hindu’s multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information

Supreme Court refuses to stay ground work for Central Vista project

The petitions have primarily challenged a notification issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on March 20 authorising the change of land use.

Suspended J&K DSP Davinder Singh gets bail in terror case

The court noted that the probe agency had failed to file the chargesheet within 90 days from his arrest.

500 prominent personalities sign letter seeking bail of activists Varavara Rao, Safoora Zargar

The statement was signed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Nandita Das, Amol Palekar, Onir, Anurag Kashyap apart from around 20 prominent Bengali personalities.

Now, China embraces Bangladesh in trade

Beijing grants tariff exemption to 97% of Dhaka exports. | U.S. following India-China face-off ‘closely’: envoy

Twitter flags Trump’s tweet of doctored ‘racist baby’ video

The doctored clip used footage from a video that went viral last year of two toddlers, which CNN used for a story it did on the boys’ friendship.

RIL becomes net debt free as it raises over ₹1.68 lakh crore in less than two months

The combined capital raised has no precedence globally in such a short time. | Today's top business news

Kerala gearing up for battle without its biggest ‘Warrier’

Swing bowler’s skill and resilience will benefit Tamil Nadu.

Related Topics
Twitter
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 19, 2020 7:37:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/top-news-of-june-19-2020-narendra-modi-meets-opposition-leaders-over-india-china-tension-delhi-health-minister-satyendar-jain-on-oxygen-support-and-more/article31871309.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY