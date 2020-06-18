News

Top news of the day: New Delhi says no Indian troops missing in action; Congress leader Ibobi Singh stakes claim to form government in Manipur, and more

Indian paramilitary soldiers keep guard as an Army convoy moves on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar on June 18, 2020.

Indian paramilitary soldiers keep guard as an Army convoy moves on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar on June 18, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Ladakh face-off | New Delhi says no Indian troops missing in action

India has asked China to confine its activities to its side of the Line of Actual Control and that it must not take any unilateral action to alter it. Referring to the Galwan Valley clash, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said India was strongly committed to ensuring the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Chinese People’s Liberation Army meticulously planned the attack in Ladakh’s Galwan: Official

The Chinese were wearing body protecters, helmets and carried spiked batons, a senior government official noted.

Congress stakes claim to form government in Manipur

The Congress in Manipur has staked claim to form a Secular Progressive Front government after a special session of the 60-member Assembly for a no-confidence motion against the Ministry led by Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren. Nine MLAs, including three of the Bharatiya Janata Party, on Wednesday night withdrawn support to Mr. Biren and reduced the BJP-led government to a minority.

Supreme Court stays this year’s Puri Rath Yatra due to COVID-19 pandemic

"Lord Jagannath won't forgive us if we allow the yatra," Chief Justice S.A. Bobde observed orally.

India coronavirus lockdown Day 86 updates | Helpline numbers | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates | Download The Hindu’s multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information

Militant shot dead in J&K’s Pulwama; second gunfight erupts in Shopian

A cordon-and-search operation was launched in the morning by the forces at Meej in the Pampori area.

Ten States seek extension of free food grains scheme

Assam, Karnataka, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh have asked for extensions, which, according to sources, will cost the government around ₹46,000 crore for three months.

Pakistan Army says 4 civilians killed in firing by Indian forces along LoC

Spokesperson of the Pakistan Armed Forces said that the firing targeted the civilian population in Nikial and Bagsar sectors along the Line of Control.

Upper House of Nepal Parliament clears country’s new political map

The voting completed the legislative move that grants constitutional status to the map, which was unveiled after the Kalapani territorial dispute intensified in May.

Modi launches auction process for 41 coal blocks for commercial mining

The decision was part of the announcements made by the Central government under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

AGR demand from non-telecom PSUs withdrawn, government tells Supreme Court

Turnaround comes days after court pulls up govt for ‘misusing’ its October 2019 judgment to get money from PSUs.

Suspended CSK doctor tenders unconditional apology

On June 16, after reports came in of Indian casualties during the Galwan Valley clash, Thottappillil had posted a tweet mocking the government. He later deleted it and protected his account. He was subsequently suspended by the franchise.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
