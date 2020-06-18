Top news of the day: New Delhi says no Indian troops missing in action; Congress leader Ibobi Singh stakes claim to form government in Manipur, and more

India has asked China to confine its activities to its side of the Line of Actual Control and that it must not take any unilateral action to alter it. Referring to the Galwan Valley clash, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said India was strongly committed to ensuring the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Chinese were wearing body protecters, helmets and carried spiked batons, a senior government official noted.

The Congress in Manipur has staked claim to form a Secular Progressive Front government after a special session of the 60-member Assembly for a no-confidence motion against the Ministry led by Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren. Nine MLAs, including three of the Bharatiya Janata Party, on Wednesday night withdrawn support to Mr. Biren and reduced the BJP-led government to a minority.

"Lord Jagannath won't forgive us if we allow the yatra," Chief Justice S.A. Bobde observed orally.

A cordon-and-search operation was launched in the morning by the forces at Meej in the Pampori area.

Assam, Karnataka, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh have asked for extensions, which, according to sources, will cost the government around ₹46,000 crore for three months.

Spokesperson of the Pakistan Armed Forces said that the firing targeted the civilian population in Nikial and Bagsar sectors along the Line of Control.

The voting completed the legislative move that grants constitutional status to the map, which was unveiled after the Kalapani territorial dispute intensified in May.

The decision was part of the announcements made by the Central government under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

Turnaround comes days after court pulls up govt for ‘misusing’ its October 2019 judgment to get money from PSUs.

On June 16, after reports came in of Indian casualties during the Galwan Valley clash, Thottappillil had posted a tweet mocking the government. He later deleted it and protected his account. He was subsequently suspended by the franchise.