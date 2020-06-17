Top news of the day: Government sources claim China suffered 35 casualties during Galwan clash; Narendra Modi says India capable of giving a befitting reply, and more

“Sacrifice made by soldiers will not go in vain,” the Prime Minister says. | Assure nation with ‘truth and facts’ on Ladakh border violence: Sonia

China has not yet talked about the number of casualties suffered by the People’s Liberation Army during the clash. | Russia, China and India postpone June 23 video conference

During the telephonic conversation the External Affairs Minister emphasised that both sides should strengthen communication and coordination to resolve their differences to maintain peace and tranquillity along the border area. | Analysis: With China, India will have to be ‘atmanirbhar’

General Purna Chandra Thapa has maintained a cautious distance from the dispute that erupted in May. | Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Naugam sector

A bench of justices Ashok Bhushan, S.K. Kaul and M.R. Shah said that doctors and healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients should not be denied quarantine facilities.

The survey conducted by the U.S.-headquartered data platform Dynata in the week starting June 1 showed that nearly 60% respondents from India said they were extremely, very or somewhat optimistic about their financial situation in the future.

Avyaan Overseas Private Limited (now known as Bagla Overseas Private Limited); its managing director, Mohit Kamboj; directors Jitendra Gulshan Kapoor, Siddhant Bagla and Irtesh Mishra have been named. Mr. Kamboj is general secretary of the BJP’s Mumbai unit. KBJ Hotels Goa Private Limited has also been named in the case.

The Department of Health said the cheap and widely available anti-inflammatory steroid has been immediately approved to treat all hospitalised COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen, including those on ventilators, after an Oxford University trial confirmed positive results on June 16. | Beijing cancels 1,200 flights, shuts schools over new coronavirus outbreak

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan observed that once moratorium is fixed then it should serve the desired purposes and the government should consider interfering in the matter as it cannot leave everything to banks. | Services that establish ‘home offices’ growing in numbers

Chennai Super Kings suspended its team doctor Madhu Thottappillil for a social media post on the death of 20 Indian Army personnel during a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh which was deemed to be in “bad taste” by the IPL franchise.