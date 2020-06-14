News

Top news of the day: Amit Shah says COVID-19 testing will be ramped up in Delhi; actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead in Mumbai, and more

Labourers work to build a new quarantine centre in Guwahati on June 14, 2020.

Labourers work to build a new quarantine centre in Guwahati on June 14, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Coronavirus | Testing will be ramped up in Delhi, says Amit Shah

The Union Home Minister met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, and Union Health Minister Harshvardhan. | Beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi to increase by 5,000: Arvind Kejriwal

Coronavirus | Remdesivir, convalescent plasma use based on limited available evidence, says Health Ministry

The Ministry clarified that remdesivir has been included as an “investigational therapy” only for the purpose of restricted emergency use following certain news reports regarding the use of the drug as part of the clinical management protocols for COVID-19 and its availability in the country.

India coronavirus lockdown Day 82 updates | Helpline numbers | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates | Download The Hindu’s multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead in Mumbai

An ambulance carrying the body of actor Sushant Singh Rajput leaves from the building he lived in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

An ambulance carrying the body of actor Sushant Singh Rajput leaves from the building he lived in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

 

The actor has been found dead in his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14 morning. The cause of death appears to have been suicide, according to the police. He was 34. | Reactions

Supreme Court asks police not to arrest journalist Vinod Dua in sedition case, but says probe can go on

In an urgently convened virtual court hearing on June 14, a three-judge Bench led by Justice U.U. Lalit agreed to Mr. Dua’s terms to the police that he would join the investigation through videoconferencing or online mode, keeping in mind travel restrictions imposed amid the pandemic.

BJP-ruled States yet to share details on changes to labour laws

Eight States brought in significant amendments during lockdown.

Military, diplomatic channels on to resolve tussle in Ladakh: Rajnath Singh

Addressed BJP leaders and workers in J&K online, Mr. Singh said the government would not keep the people or Parliament in the dark about the developments in Ladakh. “We will divulge the details at an appropriate time.”

Refer to African nationals properly in official documents, judge tells Punjab Police

Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice Rajiv Narain Raina observed, “I am appalled to find the term ‘Negro’ used while referring to an African national in the challan papers presented under Section 173 Cr.P.C. before the trial court in an NDPS case. This is a highly offensive word across the globe and no one has any business to use it, and much less the police.”

Coronavirus | Europe reopens many borders but not to Americans, Asians

Europe’s reopening won’t be a repeat of the chaotic free-for-all in March when panicked, uncoordinated border closures caused traffic jams that stretched for miles. Still, it’s a complicated, shifting patchwork of different rules. And although tourist regions are desperately counting on them, a lot of Europeans may decide to stay close to home this summer. | Britain urgently reviewing social distancing rules, could ease quarantine for travellers

Trump says he won’t watch NFL, U.S. soccer if players kneel during anthem

The U.S. Soccer Federation last week said it had dropped its requirement that players stand during the anthem, saying the policy was wrong and detracted from the Black Lives Matter movement.

Reliance raises ₹1.04 lakh crore from marquee investors in 8 weeks

Reliance has attracted some of the leading global investment powerhouses at a time when the world is deeply impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

‘India needs a pro-league in basketball’

Former Indian women’s coach Francisco Garcia and renowned coach J.D. Walsh, who has conducted clinics across the country, headlined a coaches conclave organised by Integrated Basketball Players Association (IBPA) in association with the Indian Basketball Fans.

