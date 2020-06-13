Top news of the day: Health Ministry okays remdesivir use for emergency situations; Nepal Parliament’s Lower House clears new political map, and more

Backtracking from its earlier stance, the Ministry in its revised ‘Clinical Management Protocols for COVID-19’, said antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) should be used in the early course of the disease to achieve any meaningful effect and should be avoided in severe cases. | Amit Shah to hold meeting with Delhi CM, Lieutenant Governor on COVID-19 situation

The voting came after day long discussion which also included Maoist leader Prachanda’s praise for the Nepal Communist Party which he said is reversing centuries of diplomatic humiliation of Nepal.

The Jal Shakti Ministry, the nodal Ministry for the implementation of the scheme, has written to various States that returning labour, especially those working in the construction sector (skilled, unskilled and semi-skilled), may be deployed to expedite the completion of works under the scheme, as an arrangement that could provide employment to the currently unemployed workers.

This is the first time the Army has officially acknowledged that standoffs had taken place at several areas, including the Galwan river valley.

In an exclusive interview with The Hindu, Mr. Pilot, who also heads the party in Rajasthan, said that the BJP may have approached independent MLAs but ruled out that “there was ever a crisis in the Congress camp”. | Regional satraps may hold sway in Congress

Pan masala and tobacco products being sold at four to five times their usual market rates during lockdown, say officials.

On June 12, a 48-year-old woman was killed as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the LoC in Rampur sector of J&K’s Baramulla district. | Two militants killed in J&K encounter

Mr. Gilani, 67, tested positive after attending a hearing of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a corruption case. On June 11, Shehbaz Sharif, chief of the Opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), tested positive for the coronavirus after he appeared before the NAB in a money laundering case. | Shahid Afridi tests positive

Once lawmakers impose incentives that discourage emissions of carbon dioxide that contribute to planetary warming — via, possibly, a carbon tax — the reaction in financial markets could be sudden.

England players Jofra Archer and lead pacer James Anderson and West Indians like Darren Sammy and Chris Gayle have spoken against racism, supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.