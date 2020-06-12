Top news of the day: One killed in firing along India-Nepal border in Bihar; Supreme Court allows private firms to negotiate with staff on wages for lockdown period, and more

The incident comes days after Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli described the “southern border” of Nepal as the “real reason” for Nepal’s vulnerabilities. In his speech in the Lower House of Parliament on June 10, he described the approximately 1,800-km border as responsible for many problems, including COVID-19, that are facing Nepal.

No coercive action will be taken for non-payment of full wages, says top court.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has clarified to States that the restriction on movement of people between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. does not apply to loading and unloading of vehicles, including movement of buses and trucks. | Doubling time of COVID-19 cases in India improves to 17.4 days: Health Ministry

Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are destroying democracy during COVID-19, he says while addressing a press conference along with his deputy Sachin Pilot and other senior Congress leaders in Jaipur.

Parents allege religion-based discrimination; State government says residents of containment areas were seated separately.

In a conversation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former U.S. diplomat Nicholas Burns blamed the world leaders, including Donald Trump, for not setting aside their differences and work on a vaccine for coronavirus.

The detection of the three new coronavirus cases in two consecutive days has raised concern of a fresh outbreak in the city, which has been kept in relative isolation in the last few months by the government. | Indian-origin doctor in U.S. performs double lung transplant for coronavirus survivor

No one took immediate responsibility but a mosque attack earlier this month was claimed by an Islamic State affiliate.

Also, the deadline for filing returns for May, June and July has been extended till September, without any interest or late fee, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said after a meeting of the council. | Today’s top business news

“In hindsight, asking for apology, I shouldn’t have even done that.”