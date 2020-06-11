Top news of the day: India and China engaged to resolve eastern Ladakh row; ICMR says India is not in community transmission stage, and more

Coronavirus | India is not in community transmission stage, says ICMR
India’s first sero-survey on COVID-19 spread has found that lockdown and containment measures were successful in preventing a rapid rise in infections, but a large proportion of the population still remains susceptible, the government said. | Impact of seasons on coronavirus unclear, says WHO expert Mike Ryan
India, China maintaining engagements to resolve eastern Ladakh row at earliest: MEA
Military sources have claimed that the two Armies began “disengagement” around patrolling points 14 and 15 in Galwan Valley and another in the Hot Spring area, adding that the Chinese side has even moved back up to 1.5 km in the two areas. | Reimagining India-China border roads
Congress sends Surjewala to meet Rajasthan MLAs, senior leader says it is ‘internal politics’
The development follows a letter from Congress Chief Whip in Assembly, to the State’s Anti-Corruption Bureau in which he accused that ‘MLAs were being lured with money’.
IIT-Madras tops government rankings
These rankings come a day after the QS World University Rankings showed that India’s best — including IISc and most IITs — have slipped in the global lists.
Nirav Modi remanded in custody till July 9 by U.K. court
The 49-year-old jeweller, who has been lodged at Wandsworth Prison in southwest London since his arrest in March 2019, appeared via videolink for the remand hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London.
MSP for crops higher than global, market price; need to find viable solution: Gadkari
While the government fixes the rate, called minimum support price or MSP, at which it buys crops such as wheat and paddy from farmers, it also provides a subsidy to help export sugar.
Nawaz Sharif’s brother Shehbaz tests positive for COVID-19
Mr. Sharif (69), a cancer survivor, was currently isolating at home, Geo News quoted spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb as saying, adding that the Leader of Opposition was following his doctors’ advice on how to fight the infection. | U.S. could reach 200,000 coronavirus deaths in September, expert says
Trump rejects removing names of Confederate leaders from U.S. bases
In the past few days, officials have said that the Pentagon, including Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, was open to having a bipartisan conversation about renaming the Army bases named for Confederate leaders. | Jefferson Davis statue torn down in Richmond | Protesters tear down Christopher Columbus statue in Minnesota
Analysis | Who killed Olof Palme?
Palme’s murder had been the most high-profile mystery in Scandinavia, a region known for its top-quality crime novelists.
PSBs disburse ₹12,201 crore loan to MSMEs under emergency credit line scheme
The Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme is the biggest fiscal component of the ₹20-lakh crore Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package.