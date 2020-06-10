News

Top news of the day: Number of COVID-19 recoveries surpass active cases in India; precious stones worth ₹1,350 crore brought back from Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi firms, and more

Medics and hospital staff applaud as patients who recovered from COVID-19 prepare to leave a hospital in Maharashtra’s Karad on June 10, 2020.

Medics and hospital staff applaud as patients who recovered from COVID-19 prepare to leave a hospital in Maharashtra’s Karad on June 10, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Coronavirus | Number of recoveries surpass active cases in India for first time

As of 8 a.m. on June 10, the number of active cases in the country stood at 1,33,632, while there were 1,35,205 recoveries. “Thus, 48.99% of the patients have recovered so far,” a Union Health Ministry official said. | Data: Tracking death rates help gauge India's COVID-19 response better

India coronavirus lockdown Day 78 updates | Helpline numbers | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates | Download The Hindu’s multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information

ED brings back ₹1,350 crore worth diamonds, pearls of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi firms from Hong Kong

Out of the 108 consignments that landed at Mumbai, 32 belong to overseas entities “controlled” by Nirav Modi while the rest are of Mehul Choksi firms. | ED files money laundering case against Naresh Trehan, others

Two firefighters killed in Assam gas well fire

National Disaster Response Force personnel participate in a rescue operation on June 10, 2020 at the site of a natural gas well that exploded and caught fire at Baghjan in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

National Disaster Response Force personnel participate in a rescue operation on June 10, 2020 at the site of a natural gas well that exploded and caught fire at Baghjan in Assam’s Tinsukia district.   | Photo Credit: AP

 

The cause of the deaths was said to be drowning after the two, both employees of Oil India Limited, jumped into a pond to avoid the flames. Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force recovered their bodies after drones used by the Assam Forest Department located them. | Two Oil India Limited officials suspended

LAC row | Beijing says China and India taking steps to ‘ease’ situation along border

Cattle drink water at Pangong Lake in Ladakh on September 14, 2018.

Cattle drink water at Pangong Lake in Ladakh on September 14, 2018.   | Photo Credit: AP

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson’s remarks came a day after officials in New Delhi suggested that Armies of India and China have undertaken a “limited disengagement” in few areas in eastern Ladakh in a demonstration of their intent to end the border standoff peacefully ahead of another round of military talks. | Rahul questions Modi’s silence on Chinese incursions

Prayers held at Ayodhya for early start to Ram temple construction

Priests conducted special prayers at a Shiva shrine at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya but stopped short of symbolically launching the construction of a Ram temple, contrary to an announcement made earlier this week.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan says Central leadership ‘ordered’ fall of Congress government in Madhya Pradesh

The Chief Minister is purportedly heard saying this in an audio clip while meeting BJP workers ahead of the byelection for the Sanwer Assembly constituency. | As Unlock 1 unfolds, BJP gets ready for polls

Pakistan targets areas along LoC in J&K

The Pakistani Army opened fire and shelled mortars along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said. | Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over ‘ceasefire violations’

Pakistan court indicts 4 close aides of Hafiz Saeed in terror financing case

The court indicted Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Yayha Aziz and Abdul Salam in one of the cases registered against them on terror financing charges. All the four accused, however, pleaded “not guilty” and chose to contest the trial.

Adityanath should be told it’s not appropriate to threaten Nepal: Oli

Speaking on Nepal’s claim on the Kalapani region, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said last week, “Before determining political boundary, Nepal should think of the consequences and it should also remember what happened to Tibet”. | 85% of coronavirus positive people in Nepal are returnees from India: Oli

George Floyd killing | Protesters topple Columbus statue in Richmond, throw it in lake

A statue of Christopher Columbus is in the water at Byrd Park in Richmond, Virginia on June 9, 2020, after it was torn down by protesters. Photo: @marleynichelle/AP

A statue of Christopher Columbus is in the water at Byrd Park in Richmond, Virginia on June 9, 2020, after it was torn down by protesters. Photo: @marleynichelle/AP  

 

The toppling comes amid national protests over the death of George Floyd and several days after a statue of Confederate General Williams Carter Wickham was pulled from its pedestal in Monroe Park by demonstrators who also used ropes to tear it down.

Finance Ministry proposes to decriminalise host of minor offences under 19 legislations

The 19 legislations include Negotiable Instruments Act (cheque bounce), SARFAESI Act (repayment of bank loans), LIC Act, PFRDA Act, RBI Act, NHB Act, Banking Regulation Act and Chit Funds Act. | Today's top business news

Sanjita Chanu cleared of doping charge, demands answers and compensation

The International Weightlifting Federation has dropped the doping charge against Indian weightlifter K. Sanjita Chanu due to “non-conformities” in the handling of her sample but the Commonwealth Games gold-medallist has also demanded an apology and compensation for the “trauma” she has endured.

