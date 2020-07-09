Top news of the day: Gangster of Kanpur Vikas Dubey arrested in Ujjain; Centre claims migrant workers are returning to cities as situation is ‘turning very healthy’, and more

Vikas Dubey, wanted for allegedly shooting dead eight policemen in Kanpur’s Bikru village last week, was arrested in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, the State’s Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Thursday told the Supreme Court that migrant workers were returning to cities to reclaim their old jobs as “lockdown is over”, “economy is opening up” and the situation is turning “very healthy”.

The order was issued to prevent leakage of sensitive information and also due to security considerations, an Army source said. The apps also include the 59 Chinese apps banned by the government recently.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has defended in the Supreme Court the existence of PM CARES Fund to receive “voluntary donations”.

In a major blow to the power companies such as Tata Power, Adani Power and Essar Power, the Gujarat government has cancelled its earlier GR (government resolution) which was issued in November 2018 that allowed higher tariffs to the power companies by amending the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs).

The Defence Minister e-inaugurated six major bridges built by the Border Roads Organisation close to the International Border and the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

CCTV footage from a local police station, located just opposite the house of Bari, who was district president of the party, captured the incident that took place in Muslimabad area on July 8 evening.

Coronavirus | Global cases surge past 12 million

With number of infections doubling since May 31, half of those who caught the virus have recovered.

“Indians have the spirit to achieve what is believed to be impossible. No wonder that in India, we are already seeing green shoots when it comes to economic recovery,” he observed at a “India Global Week” conference, organised by London-based NRI group Indian Inc.

Stocks up over 1%, Zoom plans significant investment and more hiring in India, India’s GDP to contract by 3% in FY21, and more.

ICC Test Championship | West Indies reduces England to 106-5 at lunch on Day 2

The West Indies reaped the benefits of bowling full and straight in tough conditions for batsmen as England lost four wickets to collapse to 106-5 on the second morning of the first Test at an empty Ageas Bowl.