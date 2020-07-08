Top news of the day: Kulbhushan Jadhav has refused to file review plea, claims Pakistan; ‘fugitive’ Nirav Modi’s assets worth ₹329 crore confiscated, and more

Pakistan’s Additional Attorney-General Ahmed Irfan claimed that on June 17, Jadhav was invited to file a review petition in the Islamabad High Court against his sentence, but chose not to do so. Jadhav, instead, “preferred to follow-up” on his pending “mercy” petition.

The confiscated assets include four flats at the Samudra Mahal building in Mumbai’s Worli, a seaside farmhouse and land in Alibaug, a windmill in Jaisalmer, a flat in London and some residential flats in the United Arab Emirates, besides shares and bank deposits. The Enforcement Directorate has so far attached properties valued at ₹2,348 crore in the money laundering case against the diamond merchant.

In a hearing in the insolvency division of the High Court in London on July 7, Justice Michael Briggs heard arguments from the banks, represented by barrister Marcia Shekerdemian, that pursuing the bankruptcy order was required as the banks were not secured creditors, as claimed by Mr. Mallya.

A special team of the Central Bureau of Investigation, New Delhi, is heading for Sattankulam in Thoothukudi district to commence investigation into the deaths of P. Jayaraj, 58, and his son J. Benicks, 31. The central agency has booked two cases on the alleged offences of illegal detention, murder and destruction of evidence.

The family of Shyamu Bajpai, an aide of Vikas Dubey, who was shot at and arrested by Kanpur police in an alleged encounter on July 8, claimed that he had already been picked up by police hours after the killing of eight policemen on the morning of July 3.

The scheme would cost ₹1.49 lakh crore. Also, the government allowed 7.4 crore poor women to avail of three free LPG cylinders till September.

A senior official of the Enforcement Directorate will head the inter-ministerial committee to probe the violation of various legal provisions by three NGOs — Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to examine a petition filed by Opposition DMK against Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal for allegedly delaying a decision on the anti-defection proceedings against 11 AIADMK MLAs who voted against the Edappadi K. Palaniswami government in a confidence motion in 2017.

Christopher Wray, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, did not say whether China backed either President Donald Trump or his presumptive Democratic rival Joe Biden, both of whom have harshly criticised Beijing.

Shares snap 5-day winning streak, Air Asia’s auditor flags ‘going concern’ doubts, why a V-shaped recovery could be bad for stocks, and more.

The audit recommends that Facebook build a “civil rights infrastructure” into every aspect of the company, as well as a “stronger interpretation” of existing voter suppression policies and more concrete action on algorithmic bias. Those suggestions are not binding, and there is no formal system in place to hold Facebook accountable for any of the audit’s findings.

While the former Indian captain said it is important for cricket to return to normalcy, any decision on the IPL can be taken only after the ICC decides on the fate of the T20 World Cup.