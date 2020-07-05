Top news of the day: COVID-19 vaccine trials could take 6 to 9 months to complete, says WHO Chief Scientist; China claims more territory in border dispute with Bhutan, and more

Coronavirus | Completion of COVID-19 vaccine trials could take at least 6 to 9 months, says WHO Chief Scientist
“It is encouraging to see that at least seven Indian companies are developing COVID-19 vaccines. All of them must be tested... and till we see results from these trials, we cannot predict which of them will be successful,” says Dr. Soumya Swaminathan.
Coronavirus | India overtakes Russia to become country with third highest number of confirmed cases
Worldwide, the United States has registered the most number of cases so far. Brazil, is the second worst-hit nation.
Coronavirus | Masks, digital payments and no group photos part of SOP for visiting monuments
Entry would be restricted from a maximum of 5,000 persons a day (at the Taj Mahal) to 2,000 at the rest of the ticketed monuments like the Golconda Fort in Hyderabad, the Sun Temple in Konark and the Humayun’s Tomb in Delhi.
Days after demarche, China doubles down on claims on eastern Bhutan boundary
“The boundary between China and Bhutan has never been delimited. There have been disputes over the eastern, central and western sectors for a long time,” said the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement to the media in Beijing.
Sattankulam custodial deaths | ‘Friends of Police’ services suspended till further notice
The move follows a controversy over FoP volunteers being engaged to beat P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks in the Sattankulam police station on the night of June 19, 2020.
Kanpur attack | Vikas Dubey tipped off by local police station, says aide
Daya Shankar Agnihotri, a key aide of Vikas Dubey, was arrested after an alleged encounter in Kalyanpur area of Kanpur.
Morale of armed forces very high, ready to sacrifice lives for country: ITBP chief
S.S. Deswal said armed forces personnel have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty in the past and they are ready to dedicate their lives to the nation in the future as well.
Year after he quit as Congress chief, Rahul Gandhi continues to shape party’s stand on key issues
From brainstorming at a recent virtual meeting to discuss the Bihar Assembly elections to leading the party’s attack on the Narendra Modi government over the India-China face-off, COVID-19 management and the rising fuel prices, Mr. Gandhi is leading the charge, even as his mother Sonia Gandhi continues as the party’s interim president.
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 | Nitish Kumar to kick-start virtual campaign on August 7
Meanwhile, the buzz in the State’s political corridor is that ahead of the poll, the Lok Janshakti Party may come out of the NDA alliance to join the Congress, and that the Opposition mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) partner Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) could be a part of the NDA.
DuckDuckGo ‘broadly restored’; some users continue to face access issues
While an industry source confirmed that there was an order to block the search engine, the reason is not yet clear. Additionally, there is confusion over whether the order had been rolled back. DuckDuckGo does not track or profile the users of its search engine, hence promising privacy.
Hip-hop musician Kanye West announces White House bid
If the 43-year-old Mr. West were to launch a campaign, he would be running against Democrat Joe Biden and the incumbent, U.S. President Donald Trump, with whom he has a friendly relationship. His victory would also mean reality show celebrity Kim Kardashian, who is married to Mr. West, would become First Lady of the U.S.
Coal India suffers average daily production hit of 56% during three-day strike
The average daily production by the PSU on the three days was 5,73,000 tonnes, which is 44% of the last 10 days’ average production (from June 22 to July 1) of 12,96,900 tonnes, an official said.
Sri Lankan cricketer Kusal Mendis arrested for causing fatal motor accident
Mendis hit a 74-year-old man, killing him in the wee hours, in the Colombo suburb of Panadura.