Top news of the day: COVID-19 vaccine trials could take 6 to 9 months to complete, says WHO Chief Scientist; China claims more territory in border dispute with Bhutan, and more

“It is encouraging to see that at least seven Indian companies are developing COVID-19 vaccines. All of them must be tested... and till we see results from these trials, we cannot predict which of them will be successful,” says Dr. Soumya Swaminathan.

Worldwide, the United States has registered the most number of cases so far. Brazil, is the second worst-hit nation.

Entry would be restricted from a maximum of 5,000 persons a day (at the Taj Mahal) to 2,000 at the rest of the ticketed monuments like the Golconda Fort in Hyderabad, the Sun Temple in Konark and the Humayun’s Tomb in Delhi.

“The boundary between China and Bhutan has never been delimited. There have been disputes over the eastern, central and western sectors for a long time,” said the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement to the media in Beijing.

The move follows a controversy over FoP volunteers being engaged to beat P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks in the Sattankulam police station on the night of June 19, 2020.

Daya Shankar Agnihotri, a key aide of Vikas Dubey, was arrested after an alleged encounter in Kalyanpur area of Kanpur.

S.S. Deswal said armed forces personnel have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty in the past and they are ready to dedicate their lives to the nation in the future as well.

From brainstorming at a recent virtual meeting to discuss the Bihar Assembly elections to leading the party’s attack on the Narendra Modi government over the India-China face-off, COVID-19 management and the rising fuel prices, Mr. Gandhi is leading the charge, even as his mother Sonia Gandhi continues as the party’s interim president.

Meanwhile, the buzz in the State’s political corridor is that ahead of the poll, the Lok Janshakti Party may come out of the NDA alliance to join the Congress, and that the Opposition mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) partner Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) could be a part of the NDA.

While an industry source confirmed that there was an order to block the search engine, the reason is not yet clear. Additionally, there is confusion over whether the order had been rolled back. DuckDuckGo does not track or profile the users of its search engine, hence promising privacy.

If the 43-year-old Mr. West were to launch a campaign, he would be running against Democrat Joe Biden and the incumbent, U.S. President Donald Trump, with whom he has a friendly relationship. His victory would also mean reality show celebrity Kim Kardashian, who is married to Mr. West, would become First Lady of the U.S.

The average daily production by the PSU on the three days was 5,73,000 tonnes, which is 44% of the last 10 days’ average production (from June 22 to July 1) of 12,96,900 tonnes, an official said.

Mendis hit a 74-year-old man, killing him in the wee hours, in the Colombo suburb of Panadura.