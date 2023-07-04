July 04, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST

BJP appoints party unit chiefs of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab

The Bharatiya Janata Party on July 4 appointed four State unit chiefs — Daggubati Purandeswari as Andhra Pradesh chief, G. Kishan Reddy as State president of party’s Telangana unit, Babulal Marandi as Jharkhand BJP chief and Sunil Jakhar as Punjab unit chief. In a statement, BJP national president J.P. Nadda also appointed Etela Rajender, MLA and ex-Minister of Telangana, as chairman of election management committee of Telangana BJP for the upcoming Assembly elections.

T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji’s arrest | SC refuses plea to transfer case to itself after Madras HC’s split verdict

The Supreme Court on July 4 did not entertain a plea by the Enforcement Directorate to decide by itself the question of custody of Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji in a money-laundering case linked to the cash-for-jobs scam following a split verdict by the Madras High Court. A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta, instead, requested the Madras High Court Chief Justice to expeditiously constitute a larger Bench to hear the case. The hearing in the Supreme Court camewithin hours of the High Court delivering the split verdict on July 4.

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Food, fuel and fertiliser crisis is a big challenge for all the countries in the world surrounded by controversies, tensions and epidemics and there must be united efforts to deal with it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on July 4, 2023. In his opening remarks at the virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Mr. Modi also said that some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of their policy and the grouping must not hesitate to criticise them.

Amidst NCP split, Thackeray camp moves SC against Speaker for delaying disqualification hearings against Shinde

The Uddhav Thackeray camp in the Supreme Court on July 4 accused Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar of deliberately delaying disqualification proceedings against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for defection. The petition, filed in the top court amidst the ongoing churn in Maharashtra politics following Ajit Pawar’s split from NCP to join the Shinde Cabinet as Deputy Chief Minister, said Speakers should “rise above their political affiliations” while performing the duties of the office.

With Ajit Pawar in cabinet, Shinde-led Maharashtra Government highlights work done in last one year

The Maharashtra cabinet on July 4 released a booklet highlighting important decisions taken by the Eknath Shinde-led government in the last one year. Chief Minister Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar unveiled the booklet highlighting works done in the past one year. This was the first weekly state cabinet meeting after Sunday’s political developments wherein nine MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar joined the government, which completed one year in office on June 30.

FEMA case | After Anil, Tina Ambani appears before Enforcement Directorate

A day after Indian Industrialist Anil Ambani appeared before the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) office, his wife Tina Ambani appeared before the central agency on Tuesday, july 4, 2023, in connection with an investigation linked to the alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law, an official from the anti-money laundering agency said. The details of the case are not clear however he appeared to record his statement in a case of a violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act. However the case is related to alleged undisclosed assets belonging to Ambanis abroad.

Indian Consulate in San Francisco vandalised, U.S. condemns attempted arson

The United States has strongly condemned vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, terming the violence a “criminal offense”. A video by Khalistan supporters dated July 2 posted on Twitter, showed the act of arson at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. The MEA, on July 4, has summoned Canadian High Commissioner after Khalistan posters threatened Indian diplomats in Canada, said sources. The video, with the words “violence begets violence” emblazoned over it, also showed news articles related to the death of Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Neeraj Chopra — an extraordinary achiever assured in his own skin and identity

Neeraj Chopra is special. Of course, there are his achievements, a list long enough and distinguished enough to put him in a league all his own. He’s inked his name on trophies and medals no Indian has ever done before, he’s won events that rarely ever saw Indian participation. He’s pushed the envelope on Indian athletics so far that he’s already being called a sporting legend. And, he’s only 25. With his win in Lausanne on Friday, he is on top of the Diamond League list with 16 points and sitting comfortably to qualify for the 2023 Finals. It was his fourth Diamond League win in as many events — excluding the 2022 year-end finals, which he won too — since his second place finish in Stockholm last year, which ironically saw his best-ever performance of 89.94m.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reviews progress of implementation of Budget schemes

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 4 July reviewed progress of implementation of Budget schemes with secretaries of Finance Ministry and Corporate Affairs Secretary. The meeting was attended by Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi, Corporate Affairs Secretary Manoj Govil and other senior officials.

The Ashes 2023 | Bairstow’s dismissal is ‘just as plain as day out’, says Mark Butcher

Former England opener Mark Butcher is confused by the uproar over Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal in the second Ashes Test, saying that “it’s just as plain as day out” and the chatter in cricketing circles is “nonsense”. Lord’s was the hotbed of controversy on the final day of the second Test when England batter Bairstow ducked a slow bouncer from Australia’s Cameron Green and ventured out of the crease thinking that the ball was already ‘dead’. However, wicketkeeper Alex Carey played within the rules and broke the stumps, and third umpire Marais Erasmus adjudged it stumped in favour of Australia. Australia won the match by 43 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

West Bengal panchayat polls 2023 | Unceasing violence and political muscle flexing

The upcoming panchayat election in West Bengal has emerged as one of most violent local body elections in the country in recent times. With only a few days left for the July 8 polls, 15 people have already lost their lives in the violence which started soon after notification for the polls was issued on June 8. Preliminary estimates suggest that about 12% of the 73,000 seats at the three tier panchayats have been won uncontested by Trinamool Congress. During the withdrawal process 9.13% nominations, mainly filed by supporters of Opposition parties, were withdrawn.

After Joshimath, wide cracks in Uttarkashi village cause panic

Wide cracks have appeared in the roads and walls of several homes in Mastari village in Uttarkashi, nearly 300 km from Joshimath, which caught national attention earlier this year when thousands of people had to be evacuated to safer locations due to land subsidence. The quick response team of the disaster management authority rushed to the village to inspect the cracks and asked people there to be alert.

Taliban ban women’s beauty salons in Afghanistan

The Taliban are banning women’s beauty salons in Afghanistan, a government spokesman said on July 4. It’s the latest curb on the rights and freedoms of Afghan women and girls, following edicts barring them from education, public spaces and most forms of employment.

Rajasthan to bring Bill provisioning life imprisonment to curb recruitment exam paper leaks

The Rajasthan government will bring a Bill in the next Assembly session to increase the punishment for those involved in recruitment exam paper leaks from the current 10 years to life imprisonment, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on July 4. In March 2022, the Assembly passed a Bill providing for imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine of ₹10 crore for offences such as government exam paper leaks and cheating in such recruitment tests. This came a month after the REET level-two examination held in September 2021 was cancelled due to a paper leak.

Key Nitish aide alleges BJP trying to repeat Maharashtra episode in Bihar

A key aide of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on July 4 rejected demands for Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav’s resignation, following a CBI chargesheet against the RJD leader, and accused the BJP of trying to repeat the Maharashtra episode in the State. Bihar Minister and senior JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary also taunted the BJP for having demanded the resignation of NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who has now been made a Deputy Chief Minister in Maharashtra.

Explained | India’s diabetes epidemic is making India’s TB epidemic worse

Long before COVID-19 devastated us, India has been experiencing the double burden of two debilitating and severe epidemics – type 2 diabetes (a.k.a. diabetes mellitus, DM) and tuberculosis (TB). The figures for both are staggering. Currently, India has around 74.2 million people living with diabetes while TB affects 2.6 million Indians every year. Yet few know how deeply these diseases are interlinked. The evidence is clear: DM increases the risk of developing respiratory infections. We also know DM is a major risk factor that increases the incidence and severity of TB. Also, DM and TB co-infections adversely affect TB treatment outcomes in a patient. The worry is that among people with TB, the prevalence of DM was found to be 25.3% while 24.5% were pre-diabetic, in a 2012 study in tuberculosis units in Chennai.

West Bengal’s law and order under control, says DGP

West Bengal DGP Manoj Malaviya on July 4 said the State’s law and order is under control and police are taking prompt action to check stray incidents of violence in the run-up to the July 8 Panchayat polls. Asserting that it is not right to say widespread violence is taking place ahead of the panchayat elections, Malaviya said isolated incidents occur even when polls are not held. “Law and order in the State is under control. Two, three incidents have happened and police have taken prompt action,” the DGP said.

