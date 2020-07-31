Top news of the day: Congress shifts Rajasthan MLAs to Jaisalmer; UGC firm on final year exams by September-end, and more

Rajasthan political crisis | Congress shifts MLAs to Jaisalmer

Three chartered flights carrying 54 MLAs to Jaisalmer took off from Jaipur in the first round. The rest will go in the second round, sources said. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is also expected to go to Jaisalmer.

The University Grants Commission has made a oral submission in the Supreme Court that students should not break their preparation for final year exams to be conducted “by the end of September 2020”.

The eight core sectors expanded by 1.2% in June 2019, data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry showed.

Ms. Mufti is the only top mainstream leader who remains behind bars under the stringent PSA. All other top leaders, including the National Conference leaders, Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, were released earlier this year.

“They are being compulsorily quarantined after duty... And you are taking advantage and taking away their leave?” Justice M.R. Shah, one of the judges on the Bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan, exclaimed.

In its Long Range Forecast for the rainfall during second half (August-September) of the 2020 Southwest Monsoon, the IMD said August is likely to receive rainfall that is 97% of the Long Period Average.

The temple, to be constructed in Nagara style of architecture, will have five domes instead of two as envisaged earlier to accommodate more number of devotees, the architect said.

The coronavirus pandemic has given the world a chance to reflect and take ‘outrageously bold decisions’ to create a new order, Nobel laureate and founder of the Grameen Bank Muhammad Yunus said in a virtual conversation with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

According to the U.S. Constitution, it’s the Congress, not the President, that decides the timing of the elections. A federal law approved on January 25, 1845 has unambiguously set the election timing. “That the electors of President and Vice President shall be appointed in each State on the Tuesday next after the first Monday in the month of November of the year in which they are to be appointed,” states the law, referring to the selection of the Electoral College. This falls on November 3 this year.

The opposition was hoping to win a historic majority in the Legislative Council, where only half the seats are directly elected and the other half filled mostly by pro-Beijing appointees.

Mr. Ambani had announced that RIL’s telecom arm Jio will strive to make India free of 2G by migrating from feature phones to an affordable smartphone.

Just like last year, the Sports Ministry opted for a single selection committee to pick the awardees among both athletes and coaches and it will be headed by Retired Supreme Court Justice, Mukundakam Sharma.