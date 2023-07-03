July 03, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST

Maharashtra NCP crisis live updates | July 3, 2023

Ajit Pawar on July 2 pulled off a stunning revolt in the NCP triggering a vertical split and joined hands with the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra to become the Deputy Chief Minister, a move that could undermine party supremo Sharad Pawar and dent efforts for Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In a sudden turn of events that capped weeks of speculation over the senior NCP leader’s next political move and came as a shocker to his uncle Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister by Governor Ramesh Bais at a ceremony held in the Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. Eight other NCP leaders, some of whom are close aides of Sharad Pawar, the 83-year-old wily Maratha strongman who hopes to become a key player in an anti-BJP front, took oath as ministers in the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

Excise policy scam: Delhi HC dismisses Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in money laundering case

Delhi High Court on July 3 rejected the bail plea of AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who was arrested for his alleged role in the money laundering case. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma refused to grant relief to Sisodia, saying he is not entitled to bail at this stage. Besides Sisodia, the high court also dismissed the bail pleas of businessmen Abhishek Boinpally, Benoy Babu and Vijay Nair, who are co-accused in the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arising from the alleged scam.

Supreme Court seeks detailed ground report even as Manipur Government insists situation is “improving, though slowly”

The Manipur Government insisted in the Supreme Court on July 3 that the situation in the State is “improving, though slowly” a day after fresh violence erupted with at least four people being killed. A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud ordered the State Government to file an updated status report detailing the actual situation on the ground before July 10, the next day of hearing. “We want to know about the rehabilitation efforts, the recovery of arms and the law and order situation on the ground. Give us a detailed report,” Chief Justice Chandrachud addressed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Manipur Government.

Eradicating corruption entrenched in system is a major challenge: Karnataka Governor

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot said corruption is institutionalised in the system, and eradicating it remains as a major challenge. In his customary address to members of the both Houses of the Karnataka legislature on July 2, the Governor said, “Corruption has become so entrenched in our system that for many reasons it has become almost institutionalised. Eradicating it is a major challenge. The government would take all necessary administrative and legislative measures to check corruption.”

Next Opposition meeting in Bengaluru on July 17-18: Congress

The next meeting of Opposition parties will be held in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18, the Congress announced on Monday, and asserted their resolve to defeat the BJP has been strengthened by the “Mumbai operations” of the “BJP washing machine“. Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal made the announcement of Opposition meeting dates on Twitter and said “we are steadfast in our unwavering resolve to defeat the fascist and undemocratic forces”.

Police alerted about ‘unidentified flying object’ over PM’s residence; nothing suspicious found

An “unidentified flying object” was reportedly seen over the Prime Minister’s residence here in central Delhi on July 3 morning, police said. However, police have not found anything suspicious. A PCR call was received around 5 a.m. that a drone-like object was seen flying over the Prime Minister’s residence, police said.

ISRO terminates semi-cryogenic engine test after sudden spike in turbine pressure and speed

The Indian Space Research Organisation terminated the first hot test on an intermediate configuration of the semi-cryogenic engine following an unanticipated spike in the turbine pressure and subsequent loss of turbine speed. The intermediate configuration of the semi-cryogenic engine is also known as a power head test article (PHTA). The July 1 test at ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu, was conducted towards developing a 2,000 kN (Kilonewton) thrust semi-cryogenic engine to power the booster stages of future launch vehicles, the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said in a statement on Monday.

PM Modi to host virtual summit of SCO on July 4; Putin, Xi and Shehbaz Sharif to attend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host Chinese President Xi Jinping, his Russia counterpart Vladimir Putin, Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders of the SCO nations at a virtual summit of the bloc on July 4 that is expected to focus on regional security situation and ways to boost connectivity and trade. It will be Mr. Putin’s first participation in a multilateral summit after a mercenary group launched a short-lived armed rebellion last week that rocked Moscow.

An ODI World Cup without West Indies provides a grim pointer to sport’s ruthless jabs at destiny

Sports fandom at the highest level is often love soaring at extreme levels. It is unconditional, obsessive, moody, prone to ecstasy and equally vulnerable to heartbreaks. And from Saturday night, it was time to nurse a bleeding heart as the West Indies failed to qualify for the ICC World Cup scheduled to be held later this year in India. The loss to Scotland, in the World Cup qualifiers at Harare, was the final nail in an old, weather-beaten coffin. The West Indies to cricket is what Brazil and Argentina are to football. These are teams that soar above the narrow confines of nationality, draw fans from across the universe and play a brand of sport that is elemental, aesthetic, have the sweetness of hot chocolate, the spice of a Peri Peri sauce and above all gift us a sense of wonder.

India set sights on their ninth SAFF Championship title

Defending champions India would look to preserve a proud record and add a ninth title to their shelf when they face a tough Kuwait in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship final is here on July 2. India were stretched to a penalty shootout by Lebanon in the semifinals before winning 4-2, while Kuwait had to wait till extra time to eke out a 1-0 victory over Bangladesh. In fact, this will be the second time India will face Kuwait in the tournament. They had played out a 1-1 draw in an acrimonious Group A match last week.

After ‘destroying’ Kashmir and Manipur using divisive politics, BJP is after Bengal: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on July 3 accused the BJP of employing divisive politics to “destroy” Kashmir and Manipur, and claimed that it is “now promoting secessionist groups” in West Bengal. While addressing a panchayat poll rally at Dubrajpur in Birbhum district virtually, Ms. Banerjee alleged that the BJP is instigating certain groups in the northern and southern parts of the State to divide the State for its own political gains.

In workaholic Japan, ‘job leaving agents’ help people escape the awkwardness of quitting

In Japan, a nation reputed for loyalty to companies and lifetime employment, people who job-hop are often viewed as quitters. And that is considered as shameful. “Taishoku daiko” also known as “job-leaving agents” have sprung up over the past few years to help people who simply want to quit their jobs. Several such services have emerged in Japan. Founded in 2020, Guardian, a taishoku daiko service, has helped various people, mostly in their 20s and 30s, escape less painfully from jobs they want to quit. That includes people who worked in a Shinto shrine, a dentist’s office and law firm to convenience store and restaurant staff.

Anil Ambani appears before ED in FEMA case

Reliance ADA Group Chairman Anil Ambani on July 3 appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai in connection with an investigation linked to the alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law, official sources said. Mr. Ambani, 64, deposed at the office of the federal agency in the Ballard Estate area to record his statement in the case, registered under various sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), they said. Further details of the case in which Mr. Ambani was summoned were not immediately known.

No country can progress without embracing technology, R&D: Jaishankar

No country can progress without embracing technology and research and development, Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said New Delhi on July 3. Interacting with the students of NIT Delhi as part of the BJP’s mega public outreach to mark nine years of the Narendra Modi Government, Mr. Jaishankar advised them to understand local and global developments. “Globalisation has broken down the boundaries between inside and outside and you should understand what is happening around you,” he said citing the impacts of the Covid pandemic and Ukraine war on the prices of petroleum products and food grains.

EC comes up with online portal for parties to file financial statements

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on July 3 launched a new web portal to enable political parties to file financial accounts online. This includes contribution reports and poll expenditure accounts. The online availability of the data is expected to enhance the level of compliance and transparency, the ECI said in a letter to all political parties. The move is part of the poll panel’s “3C strategy” comprising clean up, crackdown and compliance to strengthen transparency and accountability in the political funding and expenditure on which it had been working for a year now under Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, sources said.

CJI Chandrachud announces free Wi-Fi facility for lawyers, others visiting Supreme Court

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on July 3 said the first five courtrooms in the Supreme Court have become WiFi-enabled and there will be no law books and papers in all the courtrooms. Announcing the major step towards the top court’s digitisation, the CJI said, “Now that the books have gone, it is not that we will not be relying on books.” “We have made courts 1 to 5 Wi-Fi-enabled. The bar rooms are WiFi-enabled as well. All courtrooms will now be like that — no books and papers — which is not to say that we will not rely on books and papers at all,” the CJI said. “Please give me the feedback whether everything is working well,” Justice Chandrachud said at the outset of the proceedings.

Vengaivayal incident | Madras High Court grants four more weeks for one-man commission to submit report

The Madras High Court on Monday granted four more weeks to the State government to file a status report on the inquiry being conducted by retired judge M. Sathyanarayanan, into the incident of human faeces found in an overhead tank that supplied water to Scheduled Caste residents of Vengaivayal village in Pudukkottai district in December last year. Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu told Additional Advocate General J. Ravindran that three months had already gone by since the court appointed the one-man commission led by the retired judge on March 29, and hence this would be the last opportunity granted to the government for filing of the status report.

