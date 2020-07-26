Top news of the day: Gurugram court summons Jack Ma; Uddhav Thackeray suggests e-bhoomi puja for Ram temple construction, and more

In court filings dated July 20, Pushpandra Singh Parmar, a former employee of Alibaba’s UC Web, alleges the company used to censor content seen as unfavourable to China and its apps UC Browser and UC News showcased false news “to cause social and political turmoil”.

Workers clean stone blocks, to be used in construction of the Ram Temple, at a workshop in Ayodhya on July 21, 2020. | Photo Credit: PTI

“This is not an ordinary temple. Today, we are fighting the coronavirus pandemic and religious gatherings are prohibited. I can go to Ayodhya for the ceremony, but what about lakhs of Ram bhakts. Will you stop them? You can do e-bhoomi pujan through video-conference,” the Maharashtra Chief Minister suggested.

Rajasthan political crisis | Governor office moves to delay Assembly session shows who has the numbers, says Congress

The Rajasthan Cabinet has advised the Governor’s office to call for an Assembly session. The Governor’s office had raised objections to an earlier request by the State government on July 24.

At the same time, the Opposition party will also move a contempt of court against Speaker Yumnam Khemchand.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further dropped to 2.31%, the Ministry said.

The Chief Minister chaired a Cabinet meeting on July 22. He also held one-on-one meetings with 23 Ministers in Bhopal on July 22 and 22, an official in the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Mann Ki Baat | Modi pays homage to those who lost their lives during Kargil War

During his monthly radio broadcast, the Prime Minister paid homage to those who lost their lives during the Kargil War on the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The much-awaited Financial Action Task Force mutual evaluation of India’s anti-money laundering regime and legal measures framed to check financial crimes, scheduled for this year, has been postponed till early next year in view of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

Pakistani nationals remain at the leadership levels in terror groups such as al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent, Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant-Khorasan and Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, and many of them are yet to be blacklisted, according to the 26th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team.

“I think Sourav definitely can make that change. Quite a big fan of Dada not just because of his stature as a cricketer but I think he has a very astute cricket brain,” said Sangakkara who heads the Marylebone Cricket Club.

During an interview with Radio Mirchi, the Oscar-winning music director was asked the reason for doing less Hindi films. Rahman said there has been “misunderstanding” between him and filmmakers as some people have been spreading “false rumours” about him in the industry.