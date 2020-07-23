Top news of the day: Supreme Court sets aside Rajasthan Speaker’s plea against High Court order; Lok Sabha, Assembly bypolls deferred due to ‘extraordinary circumstances’, and more

The Supreme Court refused to Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi’s plea to stop the State’s High Court from deciding the validity of the anti-defection notices he issued to former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident Congress MLAs. But the High Court order on July 24 will be subject to the final decision on the Speaker’s remonstrance in the Supreme Court that the High Court crossed the ‘Lakshman Rekha’ and interfered with an ongoing disqualification proceedings even before he could take a final decision.

The states where the bypolls have been deferred are — Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, two Assembly seats each in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Assam, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala. Most of these seats fell vacant due to the death of sitting members.

A health worker waits to collects blood from plasma donors who have recovered from COVID-19 at medical camp in Mumbai on July 23, 2020. | Photo Credit: AP

A total of 1,50,75,369 samples have been tested up to July 22 with 3,50,823 samples being tested on July 22, ICMR officials said.

The Union HRD Ministry has done away with the requirement of minimum 75% marks in Class 12.

There will be no shortage of potable water once this project is commissioned, the Prime Minister said.

A Delhi court sentenced Sonu Punjaban to jail terms of 14 years for offences under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and 10 years for other offences under the Indian Penal Code, including selling and buying of a minor girl for prostitution and criminal conspiracy. The sentences will run separately.

The ‘fake’ pass, bearing the word “Vidhayak” (legislator), was found on the windscreen of one of the SUVs recovered from Jai Bajpai, who was recently arrested, said police. The pass would have enabled Mr. Bajpai smooth entry and access into the Secretariat and the Assembly.

Police spokesman Jaliya Senaratne made the comments while responding to questions on media reports that the Presidential Commission of Inquiry on the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings was told that Pulasthini Rajendran alias Sarah, the wife of bomber Achchi Mohammdu Mohammadu Hasthun, had fled to India by sea in September 2019.

The U.S. does not rule out the possibility of closing more Chinese diplomatic missions in the country, President Donald Trump has said, hours after Washington ordered the closure of Beijing’s consulate in Houston to “protect American intellectual property and private information”.

Stocks surge, Amazon to offer auto insurance in India, debt monetisation not on govt’s agenda, and more.

The duration of the tournament will be between 44 to 48 days depending on the double headers that the BCCI allots. In the original schedule, there were only five double headers slotted on Sundays. However, under current circumstances, there may be a few more.