Top news of the day: Inspector, three policemen arrested in T.N. custodial deaths case; Defence Ministry approves 33 new fighter jets for IAF, and more

Sattankulam custodial deaths | Inspector, three policemen arrested

While Sattankulam Inspector Sridhar was held at a check-post, Sub-Inspector Balakrishnan, Head-Constable Murugan and Constable Muthuraj were nabbed separately. Sub-Inspector Raghu Ganesh who was arrested late on July 1.

The approvals come a week after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Moscow for the Victory Day Parade, where he also held discussions on defence cooperation.

Top court was hearing pleas by foreign nationals seeking deportation.

Discussions at latest meeting of senior commanders of India and China reflected commitment of both sides to reduce tension along the LAC, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

“Now you can hear about only two Cs — Coronaviris and China. We believe in peace and solve problems through discussion, but if somebody casts an evil eye on India, we will give a befitting reply...if our 20 jawans have sacrificed their lives, then the toll is double on the Chinese side.

M.P. Cabinet expansion | Nine Scindia supporters get berth

More than three months after the fall of the Congress government, 20 Cabinet and eight Ministers of State were appointed. | Analysis: BJP Central leadership’s hand visible in M.P. Cabinet expansion

“The searches were carried out in the office premises. No one has been questioned so far,” said a CBI official.

“Timely clinical management of COVID-19 cases has resulted in more than 10,000 daily recoveries. During the last 24 hours, a total of 11,881 COVID-19 patients have been cured, taking the cumulative figure to 3,59,859. This further takes the recovery rate to 59.52%,” the Health Ministry said.

The group, ‘43 Alumni for Biden’, whose mission is to restore “decency, honor, dignity” to the White House, has been formed months before the crucial November 3 presidential election. | If elected, will revoke H1-B visa suspension: Joe Biden

The disaster struck after heavy rainfall pounded the open-cast mines, close to the Chinese border in Kachin State.

The nation has now recovered roughly one-third of the 22 million jobs it lost to the pandemic recession.

Coal India Limited trade unions started their three-day strike, protesting against the Centre’s decision to allow commercial mining.

The top-ranked player tested positive for the virus after playing in an exhibition series he organised in Serbia and Croatia amid the pandemic. No social distancing was observed at the matches in Belgrade and Zadar, Croatia.