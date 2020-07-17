Top news of the day: Disengagement at LAC not as expected, says senior official; Sachin Pilot and loyalists get respite till July 21 from disqualification proceedings, and more

LAC standoff | Disengagement not as expected at some places, says government official

Chinese troops within 1.5 km of Indian claim line at PP-15, the senior official says.

LAC standoff | No guarantee to what extent issue with China will be resolved: Rajnath

“The progress in the talks [with China] should lead to a resolution of the issue. However, there was no guarantee to what extent the issue (with China) would be resolved,” he told troops at Lukung Border Observation Post (BOP) near Pangong Tso.

Rajasthan political crisis | High Court asks Speaker to defer action on disqualification notices till July 21

Hearing on a writ petition moved by Sachin Pilot and MLAs supporting him challenging the Speaker's notices has been adjourned to July 20.

Rajasthan political crisis | Union Minister Gajendra Singh refutes Congress allegations of horse trading

The accusation, levelled against him by AICC media in-charge Randeep Surjewala, was on the basis of an alleged recording of horse trading transactions between Mr. Shekhawat and Congress MLAs and was revealed in a press conference on Friday morning. Mr. Shekhawat said that it wasn’t his voice in the recordings and that he was ready to face any probe.

Kulbhushan Jadhav | Islamabad willing to provide third consular access, says Pakistan Foreign Minister

India said the second access provided by Pakistan on July 16 was “neither meaningful nor credible,” and Mr. Jadhav appeared visibly under stress.

Amid wide spread media outrage and concern from the legal fraternity across the country, the gangrape survivor from Araria in Bihar, who was arrested on the orders of a judicial magistrate while giving her statement about the incident, was granted bail. However, the Araria Chief Judicial Magistrate Anand Kumar Singh refused bail to two social workers, who had helped the woman and were arrested with her on July 10.

Senior Professor and Head, department of Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine, Dhruva Chaudhry, also the co-principal investigator, told The Hindu that three volunteers were short-listed out of the total eight after health checks to ensure proper liver function and absence of infection and were administered the vaccine.

The development comes four days after Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli said the real birthplace of Lord Ram is located in Thori village around Birgunj, a major border town.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying’s comments came in response to a speech by Attorney General William Barr in which he cautioned American business leaders against promoting policies favourable to Beijing.

Sensex rallies 1.5%, Reliance and HDFC Bank up nearly 4%, how stocks behaved before the World Wars, and more.

The IPL is aiming to secure the September-October window, which it might just grab as there is immense uncertainty surrounding the fate of the October 18 to November 15 T20 World Cup in Australia.