Top news of the day: Sachin Pilot camp moves High Court against disqualification notice; Pakistan says it has provided consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, and more

Pakistan has claimed the second consular access to Mr. Jadhav went as planned.

Rajasthan political crisis | Sachin Pilot camp moves Rajasthan High Court against Speaker’s disqualification notice

Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi has also approached the court asking to be heard before it passes any order.

LAC standoff | Disengagement process on border intricate and requires constant verification, says Army

“The Senior Commanders reviewed the progress on implementation of the first phase of disengagement and discussed further steps to ensure complete disengagement,” the Army said in a statement on the talks at the Corps-Commander level held on July 14.

“He is not showing any signs of COVID. He is stable and will be shifted to another hospital as we are a non-COVID hospital,” Dr. Ranjeet Mankeshwar, Dean of JJ Hospital told The Hindu.

As the country witnessed a record single-day increase of 32,695 cases on Thursday, the Ministry said the recovery rate rose to 50% mid-June and thereafter there has been a steady rise in recoveries and a decline in the number of active cases.

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal informed a three-judge Bench led by Justice N.V. Ramana that the committee had called for “further reports” from J&K while agreeing to meet after two months.

Air France will be operating 28 flights between Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Paris from July 18 to August 1, the Minister said at a press conference, adding that American carrier United Airlines will be flying 18 flights between India and the U.S. from July 17 to July 31. From India, Air India will be operating flights to France and the U.S.

While proposing a scheme to provide smartphones to migrant workers, FICCI said that such devices could have pre-loaded training modules and other relevant apps in local languages. “It can further help them in navigating adequate work/employment opportunities,” it added.

Britain’s National Cybersecurity Centre made the announcement, which was coordinated with authorities in the U.S. and Canada.

A lawsuit has been filed by a group of 174 Indians, including seven minors, against the recent presidential proclamation on H-1B that would prevent them from entering the U.S. due to the suspension of issuing of foreign work visas for the rest of the year.

Addressing a public gathering in Chilas in Gilgit-Baltistan, Mr. Khan said the Diamer-Bhasha will be Pakistan’s third largest dam after Tarbela and Mangla dams.

Stocks rally, China’s economy grows 3.2% as virus lockdowns lifted, IMF chief warns global economy ‘not out of the woods yet’, and more.

“Archer will now commence five days of isolation and will undergo two COVID-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted,” an ECB statement said.