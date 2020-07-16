Top news of the day: Sachin Pilot camp moves High Court against disqualification notice; Pakistan says it has provided consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, and more

India assessing Kulbhushan Jadhav’s consular access
Pakistan has claimed the second consular access to Mr. Jadhav went as planned.
Rajasthan political crisis | Sachin Pilot camp moves Rajasthan High Court against Speaker’s disqualification notice
Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi has also approached the court asking to be heard before it passes any order.
LAC standoff | Disengagement process on border intricate and requires constant verification, says Army
“The Senior Commanders reviewed the progress on implementation of the first phase of disengagement and discussed further steps to ensure complete disengagement,” the Army said in a statement on the talks at the Corps-Commander level held on July 14.
Varavara Rao tests positive for COVID-19
“He is not showing any signs of COVID. He is stable and will be shifted to another hospital as we are a non-COVID hospital,” Dr. Ranjeet Mankeshwar, Dean of JJ Hospital told The Hindu.
Coronavirus | With steady decline, active COVID-19 cases now constitute a third of total tally: Health Ministry
As the country witnessed a record single-day increase of 32,695 cases on Thursday, the Ministry said the recovery rate rose to 50% mid-June and thereafter there has been a steady rise in recoveries and a decline in the number of active cases.
Panel formed to review Internet curbs in J&K, Centre tells Supreme Court
Attorney General K.K. Venugopal informed a three-judge Bench led by Justice N.V. Ramana that the committee had called for “further reports” from J&K while agreeing to meet after two months.
India establishes air travel bubbles with U.S., France; plans on for pact with Germany, U.K.: Hardeep Singh Puri
Air France will be operating 28 flights between Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Paris from July 18 to August 1, the Minister said at a press conference, adding that American carrier United Airlines will be flying 18 flights between India and the U.S. from July 17 to July 31. From India, Air India will be operating flights to France and the U.S.
FICCI proposes financial aid, support centres for rehabilitation of migrant workers
While proposing a scheme to provide smartphones to migrant workers, FICCI said that such devices could have pre-loaded training modules and other relevant apps in local languages. “It can further help them in navigating adequate work/employment opportunities,” it added.
Coronavirus | U.K., U.S., Canada accuse Russia of hacking COVID-19 vaccine trials
Britain’s National Cybersecurity Centre made the announcement, which was coordinated with authorities in the U.S. and Canada.
174 Indian nationals in U.S. file lawsuit against presidential proclamation on H-1B
A lawsuit has been filed by a group of 174 Indians, including seven minors, against the recent presidential proclamation on H-1B that would prevent them from entering the U.S. due to the suspension of issuing of foreign work visas for the rest of the year.
With Chinese aid, Pakistan kicks off construction of dam in PoK
Addressing a public gathering in Chilas in Gilgit-Baltistan, Mr. Khan said the Diamer-Bhasha will be Pakistan’s third largest dam after Tarbela and Mangla dams.
Today’s top business news: Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance
Stocks rally, China’s economy grows 3.2% as virus lockdowns lifted, IMF chief warns global economy ‘not out of the woods yet’, and more.
Coronavirus | Jofra Archer out of second Test for breaking protocol, says sorry for letting England down
“Archer will now commence five days of isolation and will undergo two COVID-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted,” an ECB statement said.