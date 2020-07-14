Top news of the day: Sachin Pilot sacked as Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister, State Congress chief; Indian and Chinese commanders hold talks on further disengagement in eastern Ladakh, and more

Rajasthan Political Crisis | Sachin Pilot sacked as Deputy Chief Minister, State Congress chief

Congress accuses him of colluding with the BJP in its conspiracy to topple the State government. Two Ministers in the rebel camp were also dropped from the Cabinet.

Rajasthan political crisis | Decoding Vasundhara Raje’s silence on Sachin Pilot

Sources in the BJP say Ms. Raje’s silence, and her considerable hold on BJP MLAs in the State unit is also one of the reasons why the party has been proceeding rather gingerly with regard to toppling the Ashok Gehlot government.

LAC standoff | Indian and Chinese commanders hold talks on further disengagement in eastern Ladakh

The fourth round of Lt General-level talks began around 11:30 a.m. at a designated meeting point in Chushul on the Indian side of the LAC, the de-facto border between the two countries, sources said.

In an exclusive interaction with The Hindu, CCMB Director Rakesh Mishra said that a shift towards dry swab testing will immediately entail a saving of upto ₹75 crore a day. He explained that the current methods of RT-qPCR testing are done in the form of swabs from samples received in Viral Transport Medium followed by RNA extraction and RT-qPCR.

Mr. Rao was incoherent and delirious when he called his family on July 11 and spoke about his parents funeral that took place decades ago. Vernon Gonsalves, 61, co-accused in the Bhima-Koregaon case who takes care of Mr. Rao inside the prison, told the family that he was not able to walk, go to the toilet and brush his teeth on his own.

Sattankulam custodial deaths case | CBI gets custody of accused till July 16

The accused polimen were produced before the Madurai Chief Judicial Magistrate.

Vikas Dubey killing | CJI indicates probe by commission

The CJI suggested that the court could set up a commission in the lines of the one it set up chaired by former apex court judge, Justice V.S. Sirpurkar, to look into the Hyderabad Police encounter of four men accused of the gang rape and murder of a veterinarian on December 6, 2019.

The top court had made it clear that fate of the project, which includes several new government buildings and a new Parliament House, would depend on its decision.

The board will announce the results through an alternative assessment scheme after it cancelled remaining exams in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan assisted France to track French fighters who supported al-Qaeda in the tribal northwest of the country, but the French government was left embarrassed when the ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) uncovered a parallel espionage network that was aiming for Pakistan's nuclear secrets.

Coal blocks auction for commercial mining | Supreme Court seeks Centre’s reply on Jharkhand pleas

The State government has alleged that the announcement was made by the Centre “unilaterally” without consulting it.

Top business news of the day | Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

Reliance Industries’ annual shareholder meeting, stocks tank and debt mutual funds see 95% plunge in June inflow.

Blackwood scored a match-winning 95 in the second innings as West Indies claimed a four-wicket win over England on Sunday. He was dismissed with his team just 11 short of the target of 200.