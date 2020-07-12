Top news of the day: Ashok Gehlot calls meeting of party MLAs; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya test positive for COVID-19, and more

Rajasthan political crisis | Ashok Gehlot calls meeting of party MLAs

Mr. Gehlot has alleged that the opposition BJP is trying to topple the Congress government, and cited an FIR registered by the Rajasthan Police.

Rajasthan political crisis | Congress, BJP MLAs in Manesar hotel?

Several television crews, including national and local Rajasthan news channels, were stationed outside the ITC Grand Bharat Hotel in Manesar since morning.

Her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan has tested negative, the Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said. Her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan and husband Abhishek tested positive on July 11.

In the 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on July 12, a total of 19,235 people were cured of the coronavirus infection. This has resulted in the cumulative total number of recovered cases among COVID-19 patients rising to 5,34,620.

Gold smuggling case | NIA, Customs probes gather momentum as accused is brought to Kerala

The NIA arrested Swapna Suresh, the main accused in the case, from BTM Layout in Bengaluru on the night of July 11. They have also arrested her alleged accomplice, Sandeep Nair, whose car accessory shop in Thiruvananthapuram was allegedly a front for contraband gold business.

Vikas Dubey killing | One-man judicial commission to probe killing of gangsters, associates and the Bikru ambush

This comes a day after a series of petitions were filed in the Supreme Court seeking an independent probe into the killing of Dubey and his associates by the police following the Bikru shootout.

Mr. Sehrai was arrested from his residence in Srinagar’s Barzulla Baghat around 6 a.m.

In keeping with restrictions on public gatherings, police limited the number of people allowed into Tel Aviv's Rabin square for the rally as nearby streets filled with demonstrators wearing face masks.

With the rapid spread of COVID-19 pandemic manifesting into an economic and healthcare crisis globally, the latest forecast marks a sharp downward revision from the growth estimate of 5.5 % reported in the January 2020 survey, it said.

“I am not worried about it (Olympics qualification), it will only create tension. There is a year still to go for the Olympics,” Hima told PTI.