Top news of the day: Maharashtra lawyer seeks urgent hearing in Supreme Court on Vikas Dubey death; six NSCN(IM) members gunned down in Arunachal Pradesh, and more

Maharashtra lawyer seeks urgent hearing in Supreme Court on Vikas Dubey death
Ghanshyam Upadhyay filed a petition in the Supreme Court hours before the killing of gangster Vikas Dubey.
ED to register money laundering case against Vikas Dubey’s family, associates
It is alleged that Dubey, through his criminal activities, amassed wealth in his and his family’s name.
Six NSCN (IM) members gunned down in Arunachal Pradesh
Officials said an Assam Rifles trooper was injured in the gunfight in Longding district bordering Nagaland. Most factions of NSCN are active in Longding, Changlang and Tirap districts of Arunachal Pradesh, where ceasefire agreements do not apply.
Coronavirus | Modi reviews COVID-19 situation
The Prime Minister appreciated efforts of the Centre, State and local authorities in containing the COVID-19 situation in Delhi and directed that similar approach be adopted with other State governments in checking the pandemic in the entire NCR area.
Coronavirus | All upcoming exams of Delhi State universities cancelled: Sisodia
“All universities have been told that without written exam, promote students based on previous exams or based on previous semesters or other evaluations till now. First year, second year, third year, or final year upcoming exams will not be conducted,” the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said. “Final year students should also be evaluated this way (without written examinations) and awarded degrees.”
Coronavirus | Biocon’s psoriasis drug gets DCGI nod for use in COVID-19 patients
The approval is for emergency use only in the treatment of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) in moderate to severe ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome) patients due to COVID-19.
LAC standoff will reset India-China ties, says Shivshankar Menon
The former National Security Advisor cautions that buffer zones, mutual pullouts and suspending patrols at the Line of Actual Control send out the wrong message that both sides are equally responsible for the aggression.
Hagia Sophia: The museum of conflicts
An Eastern Orthodox patriarchal cathedral for about 900 years, an imperial mosque for 482 years and then a museum and a famed tourist spot starting 1935. This is the short history of Hagia Sophia, the sixth century Byzantine structure that has survived natural calamities, imperial invasions, crusades and a World War.
RBI Governor asks banks to raise capital in advance, build buffers to ensure credit flow
Shaktikanta Das said, “While the multi-pronged approach adopted by the RBI has provided a cushion from the immediate impact of the pandemic on banks, the medium-term outlook is uncertain and depends on the COVID-19 curve.”
Ministry will continue to help needy former sportspersons: Kiren Rijiju
The Sports Ministry has been providing financial assistance to former athletes including 1998 Bangkok Asian Games gold medallist boxer Dingko Singh in their times of crisis.