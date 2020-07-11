Top news of the day: Maharashtra lawyer seeks urgent hearing in Supreme Court on Vikas Dubey death; six NSCN(IM) members gunned down in Arunachal Pradesh, and more

Ghanshyam Upadhyay filed a petition in the Supreme Court hours before the killing of gangster Vikas Dubey.

It is alleged that Dubey, through his criminal activities, amassed wealth in his and his family’s name.

Officials said an Assam Rifles trooper was injured in the gunfight in Longding district bordering Nagaland. Most factions of NSCN are active in Longding, Changlang and Tirap districts of Arunachal Pradesh, where ceasefire agreements do not apply.

The Prime Minister appreciated efforts of the Centre, State and local authorities in containing the COVID-19 situation in Delhi and directed that similar approach be adopted with other State governments in checking the pandemic in the entire NCR area.

A health worker screens residents for COVID-19 symptoms at Devnar in Mumbai on July 11, 2020. | Photo Credit: AP

“All universities have been told that without written exam, promote students based on previous exams or based on previous semesters or other evaluations till now. First year, second year, third year, or final year upcoming exams will not be conducted,” the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said. “Final year students should also be evaluated this way (without written examinations) and awarded degrees.”

The approval is for emergency use only in the treatment of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) in moderate to severe ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome) patients due to COVID-19.

The former National Security Advisor cautions that buffer zones, mutual pullouts and suspending patrols at the Line of Actual Control send out the wrong message that both sides are equally responsible for the aggression.

An Eastern Orthodox patriarchal cathedral for about 900 years, an imperial mosque for 482 years and then a museum and a famed tourist spot starting 1935. This is the short history of Hagia Sophia, the sixth century Byzantine structure that has survived natural calamities, imperial invasions, crusades and a World War.

Shaktikanta Das said, “While the multi-pronged approach adopted by the RBI has provided a cushion from the immediate impact of the pandemic on banks, the medium-term outlook is uncertain and depends on the COVID-19 curve.”

The Sports Ministry has been providing financial assistance to former athletes including 1998 Bangkok Asian Games gold medallist boxer Dingko Singh in their times of crisis.