Top news of the day: Vikas Dubey was being taken to Kanpur without transit remand; India’s COVID-19 fatality rate dips to 2.72%, and more

Gangster Vikas Dubey killed ‘while trying to flee custody’, say U.P. Police
Dubey was shot twice after he allegedly attempted to flee from police custody after firing at the police team, a few kilometres ahead of Kanpur, police said. Dubey died in hospital during treatment, said U.P. ADGP (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar.
Vikas Dubey was being taken to Kanpur without transit remand: M.P. Police
Arvind Tomar, in charge of Ujjain’s Mahakal Police Station, confirms that the Uttar Pradesh Police hadn’t produced Dubey before a magistrate in Ujjain.
Coronavirus | India’s COVID-19 case fatality rate dips to 2.72%: Health Ministry
The Ministry has also noted that 30 States and Union Territories have a fatality rate lower than the national average.
Ten children rescued from Muzaffarnagar ashram
Sanjeev Kumar, Station House Officer, Bhopa, said, the police acted after they got a call from the Childline helpline.
CISCE declares class X, XII results; no merit list this year
The board had to cancel its pending exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the result has been calculated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme decided by it.
IAF gets last of 5 Apache attack helicopters from Boeing
Apaches were deployed at the Leh air base amid stand-off with China in Ladakh.
India recorded 1.2 million snakebite deaths in the past two decades
70% of them are from eight States, says study, and they mainly occurred in rural areas.
73 Tablighi Jamaatis from abroad released
The foreign nationals faced trials for violating visa norms and the government’s COVID-19 guidelines.
Telangana High Court stays demolition of Secretariat till July 13
Petitioners contended that the demolition, which started four days ago, was illegal as the government had not obtained required permissions.
136 U.S. Congressmen, 30 Senators seek reversal of decision on international students
The new guidelines have created panic among international students, a majority of whom come from China and India.
Today’s top business news: Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance
Stocks slip as virus fears persist, housing sales down 67% in April-June, traders bet on return of inflation, and more.
Mushtaque Ahmed resigns as Hockey India president
HI Executive Board named Manipur’s Gyanendro Nigombam as the officiating president in Ahmed’s place.