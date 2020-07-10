News

Top news of the day: Vikas Dubey was being taken to Kanpur without transit remand; India’s COVID-19 fatality rate dips to 2.72%, and more

Police officers stand guard at a hospital where the body of gangster Vikas Dubey is being kept, in Kanpur on July 10, 2020.

Police officers stand guard at a hospital where the body of gangster Vikas Dubey is being kept, in Kanpur on July 10, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Gangster Vikas Dubey killed ‘while trying to flee custody’, say U.P. Police

Dubey was shot twice after he allegedly attempted to flee from police custody after firing at the police team, a few kilometres ahead of Kanpur, police said. Dubey died in hospital during treatment, said U.P. ADGP (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar.

Vikas Dubey was being taken to Kanpur without transit remand: M.P. Police

Arvind Tomar, in charge of Ujjain’s Mahakal Police Station, confirms that the Uttar Pradesh Police hadn’t produced Dubey before a magistrate in Ujjain.

Coronavirus | India’s COVID-19 case fatality rate dips to 2.72%: Health Ministry

A woman reacts as a healthcare worker takes a swab from her to test for COVID-19 in Kolkata on July 10, 2020.

A woman reacts as a healthcare worker takes a swab from her to test for COVID-19 in Kolkata on July 10, 2020.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Ministry has also noted that 30 States and Union Territories have a fatality rate lower than the national average.

Ten children rescued from Muzaffarnagar ashram

Sanjeev Kumar, Station House Officer, Bhopa, said, the police acted after they got a call from the Childline helpline.

CISCE declares class X, XII results; no merit list this year

The board had to cancel its pending exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the result has been calculated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme decided by it.

IAF gets last of 5 Apache attack helicopters from Boeing

Apaches were deployed at the Leh air base amid stand-off with China in Ladakh.

India recorded 1.2 million snakebite deaths in the past two decades

70% of them are from eight States, says study, and they mainly occurred in rural areas.

73 Tablighi Jamaatis from abroad released

The foreign nationals faced trials for violating visa norms and the government’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Telangana High Court stays demolition of Secretariat till July 13

Petitioners contended that the demolition, which started four days ago, was illegal as the government had not obtained required permissions.

136 U.S. Congressmen, 30 Senators seek reversal of decision on international students

The new guidelines have created panic among international students, a majority of whom come from China and India.

Today’s top business news: Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

Stocks slip as virus fears persist, housing sales down 67% in April-June, traders bet on return of inflation, and more.

Mushtaque Ahmed resigns as Hockey India president

HI Executive Board named Manipur’s Gyanendro Nigombam as the officiating president in Ahmed’s place.

