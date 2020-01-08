Top news of the day: In and from Iran — Missile strikes, plane crash and earthquake, Delhi Police claim to have vital clues about identities of masked persons involved in JNU violence, and more

The attack on the Ain al-Asad airbase came after pro-Tehran factions in Iraq had vowed to join forces to “respond” to an American drone strike. | Iran-U.S. unrest updates

The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in the Iranian capital when a fire struck one of its engines. The pilot of the aircraft then lost control of the plane, sending it crashing into the ground.

The quake, which had a depth of 10 km, struck 17 km south-southeast of Borazjan city at 6.49 a.m. (3.19 a.m. GMT), the US Geological Survey said.

Plainclothesmen will be inside the JNU campus while police personnel in uniform will remain outside the campus, Delhi Police (Southwest) Deputy Commissioner Devender Arya said. | Efforts on to facilitate semester registration for ‘willing’ students: JNU VC tells HRD Ministry

Allegations about the ‘murders’ had first surfaced last year in the statements of girls rescued from the shelter home run by the kingpin, Brajesh Thakur. The CBI had also found that the names of these had mysteriously disappeared from the balikagarh (girls’ home). In March 2019, the agency told the court that 35 girls with identical or similar names had indeed lived in the shelter home at one point of time or the other.

Nearly 25 crore people are said to have taken part in this all-India strike against ‘anti-people’ policies.

In statements, Ghosn has said he fled to avoid “political persecution” by a “rigged Japanese justice system.”

According to top sources in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the idea for such a series of interactions (eight till now and seven more to follow), came after Mr. Modi addressed the centenary meet of the industry body, ASSOCHAM, on December 20.

During the year, the annual mean surface air temperature, averaged over the country, was +0.36°C above average. The average is defined as the mean temperature from 1980-2010.

Reigning world champion Sindhu, seeded sixth, took just 35 minutes to beat Evgeniya Kosetskaya of Russia 21-15 21-13 in the first round. The other Indian in the fray, London Olympics bronze medallist Saina needed just 36 minutes to get the better of Belgium’s Lianne Tan.