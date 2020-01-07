Top news of the day: Nirbhaya case convicts to be hanged on January 22, Delhi Police file FIR against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, and more

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora issued the death warrants for convicts Mukesh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh and Pawan Gupta on a plea by the victim’s parents to expedite their execution.

Complaint says the students allegedly entered Communication and Information Services office by ‘breaking’ a glass door and damaged fibre optic cables, servers and biometric devices. | Leave past behind, return to campus: JNU VC to students | No BJP worker can incite violence: Union Minister Nityanand Rai on JNU attack | JNU violence: Protesters in Mumbai shifted from Gateway to Azad Maidan

The NSUI tried to hold a protest outside the ABVP office to protest against the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University. In the clash that followed, NSUI general secretary Nikhil Savani was injured. He was profusely bleeding and was rushed to hospital.

The narration of facts in petition certainly demands a probe, says Allahabad HC.

To boost domestic supply and contain price rise, the government is importing onion through State-owned MMTC and also facilitating private imports.

Iran’s ISNA news agency said the burial of Soleimani had been postponed, but did not say how long any delay would last. | Iran designates U.S. forces ‘terrorists’ for killing general

The decline has been mainly on account of deceleration in manufacturing sector growth.

Lack of demand and weak corporate earnings growth in the economy led to lagging tax collections which has resulted in a revenue shortfall of about ₹2.5 lakh crore.

The apex court website showed the plea is to be listed before a three-judge Bench comprising Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and Justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant.

Facebook said this policy does not extend to content that is parody or satire, or video that has been edited solely to omit or change the order of words.

The fifth day brings with it, turn, bounce and the unevenness of the surface, says the master blaster.