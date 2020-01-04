Top news of the day: Activist Sadaf Jafar gets bail in anti-CAA protests case, Donald Trump says slain Iran commander Qasem Soleimani contributed to terrorist plots in New Delhi, and more

Ms. Jafar was arrested on December 19 for protesting in Lucknow against the amended citizenship law.

Policemen allegedly barged into Haji Hamid Hasan’s house on December 20, damaged furniture and looted cash he was saving for the marriage of his granddaughters.

“Soleimani made the death of innocent people his sick passion, contributing to terrorist plots as far away as New Delhi and London. Today we remember and honour the victims of Soleimani’s many atrocities and we take comfort in knowing that his reign of terror is over,” the U.S. President said. | Trump puts New Delhi in a fix | U.S. asked for proportionate response to general’s killing, says Iran

The outgoing Ambassador, who would take up his new assignment as India’s next Foreign Secretary later this month, however, did not give an exact date for the inking of the much anticipated trade deal.

He was brought in a critical condition from Goalpara detention centre, about 140 km west of Guwahati, 10 days ago.

A mob reportedly attacked Gurdwara Nankana Sahib where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born. Reports suggested that hundreds of angry residents at Nankana Sahib pelted the Sikh pilgrims with stones. | Rahul Gandhi condemns mob attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara | Modi insulting country by comparing it with Pakistan: Azad

Nisar Ahmad Dar, a resident of the Hajin area of Bandipore district in north Kashmir, was arrested by the Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police from Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in the city, a police official said.

The Puducherry Lt. Governor tweeted at @thekiranbedi a video that said: “NASA recorded sound of sun —— Sun chants Om.”

M.V. Murugappan’s daughter Valli Arunachalam has locked horns with family patriarch M.V. Subbiah, who apparently is representing the entire family in the issue, demanding that female heirs in the family be given equal opportunity in the family business.

The left-arm seamer was part of the victorious Indian team at the 2007 World Twenty20 and was the man-of-the-match in the final against Pakistan.