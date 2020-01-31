News

Top news of the day: Delhi court postpones hanging of Nirbhaya case convicts, Economic Survey pegs GDP growth at 6-6.5% in next fiscal, and more

The Indian Army’s coronavirus quarantine facility for Indian students returning from Wuhan, China. Photo: Twitter/@adgpi

The Indian Army's coronavirus quarantine facility for Indian students returning from Wuhan, China. Photo: Twitter/@adgpi  

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Delhi court defers execution of Nirbhaya case convicts until further orders

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana passed the order on plea by the convicts seeking a stay on their execution on February 1. During the hearing, Tihar Jail authorities challenged the application to stay the hanging of three convicts — Pawan Kumar Gupta, Vinay Kumar Sharma and Akshay Kumar — saying that only one convict’s plea is pending and the others can be hanged.

Economic Survey pegs GDP growth at 6-6.5% in next fiscal

Government must use its strong mandate to deliver expeditiously on reforms, it says. | National Statistical Office revises GDP growth rate for 2018-19 downwards to 6.1% | Economic Survey 2019-20 highlights: Back to Adam Smith's Invisible Hand | All you wanted to know about the Budget | Watch: Budget 2020: Industry expectations | Highlights of CEA Subramanian press meet on Economic Survey: from 'wealth creation' to ‘Thalinomics'

India on coronavirus alert after WHO declares global emergency

Everyone with travel history to China from January 15 will have to undergo tests, says Health Ministry official. | Army establishes coronavirus quarantine facility for students returning from China | China reports new cases, deaths

Juvenile Justice Board sends Jamia shooter to 14-day protective custody

The police said they have also urged the Board to form a medical panel to conduct a bone ossification test that will verify the age of the shooter.

Britain’s last day in the EU | Here is a chronology of Brexit

United Kingdom leaves the European Union at 11 p.m. GMT on January 31 (4.30 a.m. IST on February 1)

NASA decommissions Spitzer Space Telescope after 16 years of operation

Spitzer, which was launched in 2003, studied some of the most distant galaxies ever detected with the light from some of the cosmic bodies travelling for billions of years to reach the telescope, NASA said.

Arvind Krishna elected IBM CEO, succeeding Virginia Rometty

Arvind Krishna has an undergraduate degree from IIT Kanpur, and a PhD in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. | Wipro CEO and MD Abidali Neemuchwala quits

NZ vs IND fourth T20I: India beats Kiwis again via Super Over to take 4-0 lead

The fifth and final T20 will be played on February 2 at Mount Maunganui. | From 2008 to 2020: New Zealand’s sorry run in Super Overs

BCCI names Madan Lal, R.P. Singh in Cricket Advisory Committee

The CAC’s immediate task will be to pick replacements for outgoing selectors MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda.

Thiem shoots down young gun Zverev to reach Australian Open final

Dominic Thiem won the new-generation battle with Alex Zverev 3-6 6-4 7-6(3) 7-6(4) to reach his first Australian Open final on Friday and set up the ultimate test against Melbourne Park maestro Novak Djokovic. | Watch: How sustainable T-shirts from Tirupur are being used at Australian Open 2020

