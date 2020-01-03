News

Top news of the day: Iran vows revenge over killing of top general in U.S. air strike, Washington says it’s committed to de-escalation, and more

A demonstrator in Tehran on January 3, 2020 holds the picture of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani during a protest against his assassination in a U.S. drone strike. Photo: Wana News Agency/REUTERS

A demonstrator in Tehran on January 3, 2020 holds the picture of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani during a protest against his assassination in a U.S. drone strike. Photo: Wana News Agency/REUTERS  

Killing of Commander Qasem Soleimani: Iran and region’s ‘free nations’ to avenge general's killing, says President Rouhani

“There is no doubt that the great nation of Iran and the other free nations of the region will take revenge for this gruesome crime from criminal America,” Hasan Rouhani said. | Khamenei says anti-U.S. resistance to increase | The importance of Qasem Soleimani | Who was General Qasem Soleimani and why was he so popular? | Oil prices jump

Mike Pompeo says U.S. committed to de-escalation after air strike kills Iranian commander

The United States remains committed to de-escalation with Iran but is prepared to defend itself, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said. | Donald Trump ordered killing, says Pentagon | Democrats call killing of Iran general ‘reckless’ | Increase in tension has alarmed the world: India

BJP to launch pan India door-to-door campaign for CAA on January 5

The campaign is expected to reach out to 3 crore families in ten days. | Govt won’t budge an inch on CAA, says Amit Shah

Amarinder says Kerala House resolution represents will and wisdom of people

In an open letter to Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, the Punjab Chief Minister asserts that States had taken the necessary legal advice.

Are you the PM of India or Ambassador of Pakistan, Mamata asks Modi

The West Bengal Chief Minister accuses the BJP of “deliberately” creating confusion over the implementation of NRC.

Kota infant deaths: NHRC sends notice to Rajasthan government

The commission said the notice was issued to ensure that such incidents do not recur in future. | Mayawati wants Ashok Gehlot sacked

Modi exhorts students to innovate and patent at Indian Science Congress

"New India” needs technology and a “logical temperament” to invent and disseminate technological solutions, says PM.

India will face international isolation because of NRC-CAA: Shivshankar Menon

      “Cumulative effect of a series of actions, including what happened in Kashmir. We seem to know we are isolated. External Affairs Minister ducked a meeting with U.S. legislators,” the former National Security Adviser and Foreign Secretary said while addressing a public hearing in New Delhi organised by the Constitutional Conduct Group and Karwan-e-Mohabbat.

      We can execute operations without nuclear escalation: Army Chief

      Gen. Naravane said the terrorist camps were there in Balakot and their location kept changing.

      Ratan Tata moves Supreme Court against NCLAT order reinstating Mistry

      Mr. Tata says the verdict has virtually pulled down the governance and corporate structure painstakingly built by the founders of the conglomerate.

      Shubman Gill intimidates umpire, Delhi players almost walk off the field

      On being given ‘out’, two ODI-old Gill questioned umpire Mohammad Rafi’s decision. When the intimidated umpire, in consultation with his colleague Pashchim Pathak, overturned the decision, Delhi’s skipper Dhruv Shorey almost led the out of the field in protest.

