Top news of the day: India puts more people under China coronavirus observation, Union Home Ministry transfers Bhima-Koregaon case to NIA, and more

Seven more under observation for possible exposure to coronavirus, says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan
Samples of seven passengers who returned from China have been sent to the ICMR-NIV Pune lab. Samples of four other passengers were earlier tested negative for nCoV by the lab. Under directions from Mr. Vardhan, a 24x7 NCDC Call Centre (+91-11-23978046) has been made operational, said the Union Health Ministry. | China to build second new hospital to treat coronavirus cases as death toll rises to 41 | Hong Kong declares emergency | First case of human-to-human transmission confirmed outside China
Bhima-Koregaon case transferred to NIA, confirms Home Ministry
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh condemned the Centre’s decision to hand over the investigation of the Bhima-Koregaon violence to the NIA. “I strongly condemn the Centre’s decision to transfer the case to the NIA without taking permission from the State government. This action is unconstitutional,” said Mr. Deshmukh on Twitter.
Knowledge more valuable than power, fame or money: Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the nation on the eve of the 71st Republic Day.
Rajasthan Assembly passes resolution against CAA
Rajasthan is the third State to pass such a resolution after Punjab and Kerala.
Nirbhaya case convict Mukesh Kumar seeks judicial review of rejection of mercy petition
Mukesh Kumar’s mercy plea was dismissed by President Ram Nath Kovind on January 17.
Three students missing after building collapses in Delhi’s Bhajanpura
The Fire Department received a call around 4.30 p.m., following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Kapil Mishra banned from campaigning for 48 hours
Mr. Mishra took to Twitter to react to the development: “Keep quiet. Quiet when you see buses burning, quiet when you see the police being assaulted, quiet when you hear slogans of ‘Azadi’. Quiet when you see politicians licking the feet of the Tukde Tukde gang because of vote bank politics. They will stand with Shaheen Bagh but you must remain quiet.”
All leaders know that their phones are tapped: Pawar
The NCP president’s comments come a day after Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh accused the previous BJP-led state government of tapping phones of senior NCP and Congress leaders during the 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.
Election Commission award for The Hindu Tamil
President Ram Nath Kovind gave away the awards for best electoral practices to officers involved in conducting elections as well as civil society organisations and media groups for spreading awareness.
Ranjan Daimary released on bail ahead of Bodo talks
The Gauhati High Court has granted a four-week interim bail to the head of the NDFB (Ranjan) faction.
Nepal can mediate between India and Pakistan: Kathmandu
A Nepal government source reposed faith on the potential of the SAARC in addressing regional issues.
ICICI Bank posts over two-fold rise in Q3 profit at ₹4,670 crore
The country’s second biggest private sector lender had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,874.33 crore in the corresponding three months of the previous fiscal.
Team Pakistan won’t travel to India for T20 World Cup if Team India doesn’t come to Pakistan for Asia Cup: PCB
India has not toured Pakistan since 2008 while it has also not played a full Test bilateral series with Pakistan since 2007.