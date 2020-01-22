Top news of the day: Health Ministry says no novel coronavirus cases in India so far, Supreme Court refuses to stay Citizenship Amendment Act, and more

A total of 43 flights and 9,156 passengers have been screened for novel Coronavirus (nCoV) illness till January 21 and no cases have been detected through the efforts, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. All the States have been alerted about the Health Ministry’s measures on novel Coronavirus reported in China. | China virus toll hits 9, over 400 infected | U.S. confirms first case of China coronovirus | Watch: Coronavirus outbreak spreads out of China

A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad A. Bobde did not pay heed to fervent pleas to even postpone the process of collecting population data to identify illegal migrants or “doubtful citizens” on the basis of their religion. The CJI indicated that the CAA challenge may eventually be referred to a Constitution Bench for a decision on merits. | Comment: Supreme Court is largely responsible for the chaos around the CAA and the NRC | Prashant Kishor poses a question to Amit Shah on CAA

India slipped 10 places in the 2019 Democracy Index’s global ranking, according to The Economist Intelligence Unit, which cited “erosion of civil liberties” in the country as the primary cause for the downtrend.

Nithyananda was earlier declared wanted by the Gujarat Police.

National vice president of Hindu Mahasabha, Rajiv Kumar, filed a complaint alleging that Mr. Pandey made the comments while addressing anti-CAA protestors at Aligarh Muslim University.

Human space flight will focus on regional needs, he says. | ISRO to send lady robot ‘Vyomamitra’ in unmanned Gaganyaan spacecraft ahead of human spaceflight

Telangana's move comes as facial recognition technology is being installed in airports, railway stations and cafes across India, and as the government prepares to roll out a nationwide system, likely to be the world's biggest.

“We cannot prevent anyone from protesting or expressing his or her concerns in a democracy. But that does not mean school, college teachers and other government officers and employees can take to the streets during duty hours. They should not even meet Ministers,” said Mr. Sarma, who handles Education too.

The billionaire's phone was hacked in 2018 after receiving a WhatsApp message that had been sent from the personal account of Saudi's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, The Guardian reported, citing sources.

Shravan Krishnan, an animal rights activist who helps run the BMAD, said that the cricketer, who is a friend of his, donated his MoM cash award of ₹1 lakh as well as an additional ₹1 lakh to the shelter.

The company —a pioneer in producing streaming media and binge-worthy shows — now boasts more than 167 million subscribers worldwide, bolstered by a list of well-received movies and shows released late last year. That includes the fantasy show The Witcher and Oscar nominees The Irishman and Marriage Story.

In a statement, his family said he died “after a long, extremely brave but always good humored battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.”