Top news of the day: Amit Shah asserts CAA is here to stay despite protests, China coronavirus claims sixth victim as new cases top 300, and more

CAA won’t go, asserts Amit Shah
The Union Home Minister was addressing a rally in support of the CAA. “Today I have come to Lucknow to say it aloud that whoever wants to protest, can protest, but the CAA won't be taken back,” he said. His comment came as a sit-in by women at the Hussainabad Clock Tower hit the fifth day. | Analysis: Mistimed comments of Sibal and Khurshid weaken Congress position on citizenship law | Disclosure of information in National Population Register voluntary: MoS Home Kishan Reddy
China coronavirus claims sixth victim, new cases top 300
The World Health Organisation called a meeting for January 22 to consider declaring a global health emergency. China's National Health Commission will also give an update at a press briefing at 10 a.m. (7.30 a.m. IST) on January 22. Aound the world, airports tightened screening of travellers from China as officials confirmed the coronavirus strain is contagious between humans.
Kejriwal files nomination after six hours in queue
AAP leaders claimed that 35 candidates with incomplete forms delayed Mr. Kejriwal from filing his papers.
Pavan Varma shoots off missive to Nitish, questions JD(U)’s tie-up with BJP in Delhi
The disgruntled JD(U) leader sought “ideological clarity” from party chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over extending alliance with the BJP in Delhi despite having expressed apprehensions “in private” about the BJP-RSS leading the nation into a “dangerous space”.
Dabholkar killing: Sanatan Sanstha member Vikram Bhave’s bail plea rejected
Additional Sessions Judge S. R. Navandar said Bhave could not be granted bail given his conviction in the 2008 Thane bomb blasts case and in view of his alleged role in Dabholkar’s murder.
I will not apologise for remarks on Periyar, says Rajinikanth
“The magazine has reported that Ramar and Sita were paraded naked and garlanded with slippers in Periyar’s rally in 1971 in Salem. I have not said something that did not happen. I have not imagined it. The one who protested there in Salem....Lakshmana...has confirmed it. So, I will not apologise or express regret,” said Rajinikanth, adding that he has only expressed what has been reported in magazines. He further said that Periyar's rally must be forgotten, not denied.
Eight from Kerala die in Nepal due to possible gas leak at resort
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed “deep grief” over the incident.
Nepal PM Oli positive of resolving all 'pending issues' with India
He says bilateral disputes should be dealt with dialogue by the majority governments of both countries.
Greta Thunberg slams Davos elites on climate as Trump takes stage
Ms. Thunberg brushed aside Mr. Trump’s announcement that the U.S. would join the economic forum’s initiative to plant 1 trillion trees across the globe to help capture carbon dioxide from Earth’s atmosphere.
Need to have fairer, more equitable terms in trade relations, says Piyush Goyal
Speaking in Davos at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020, the Commerce and Industry Minister also called for greater cooperation among various nations to realise the huge growth prospects in the Indian Ocean region and also for tackling the important issue of climate change.
Under-19 World Cup: India thrashes Japan by 10 wickets
In their tournament-opener on January 19, India beat Sri Lanka by 90 runs.