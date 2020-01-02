Top news of the day: PM asks anti-CAA protesters to focus on Pakistan’s atrocities on minorities, Union Minister’s remark on ‘students who go to missionary schools’ stokes controversy, and more

Mr. Modi said it is the country’s responsibility to protect the Hindus, Christians and Sikhs fleeing Pakistan. | India reached out to countries across world on CAA, NRC: MEA

While addressing a gathering in Begusarai the Union Minister said, “The students who go to missionary schools, though qualify IIT and become engineers but, when they go abroad most of them start eating beef because they do not know about our sanskar and sanskriti (traditional values and culture)”.

In the 2019 ISC at Lovely University, Jalandhar, G. Nageswara Rao, then vice-chancellor of Andhra University, asserted that the Kauravas were test-tube babies and that Rama and Ravana had fought with ‘guided missiles’.

Counting for the rural local body polls is likely to extend well in to the night on January 2. | Stalin threatens to observe a fast at the State Election Commission premises

In an official order, the Union Home Ministry said Ayodhya matters and related court judgments will be handled by three officers, headed by Additional Secretary Gynesh Kumar.

The Governor’s remark is set to invite the criticism of the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front that had supported the resolution moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Assembly.

Internet services were suspended in the Valley on the night of August 4.

The health economists will analyse the gaps in the infrastructure of the JK Lon hospital to ascertain how much funds will be required for strengthening it.

Sources in the passport office said the department had written a letter to the MEA, seeking it go-ahead to file a criminal case against Patkar for concealing the details about many pending cases against her at the time of filing the passport application in 2017.

Several workers and fire personnel trapped inside as portion of building collapses.

Mr. Ghosn has become an international fugitive after he revealed on December 31 that he had fled to Lebanon to escape what he called a “rigged” justice system in Japan.

The flooding, among the deadliest in years, caused chaos in parts of Southeast Asia’s biggest city with train lines blocked and power outages in some areas

The Tatas have sought an early hearing in the Supreme Court. The court reopens after winter vacation on January 6.

Another U-19 star Shivam Mavi’s case has been referred to the BCCI.