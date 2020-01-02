News

Top news of the day: PM asks anti-CAA protesters to focus on Pakistan’s atrocities on minorities, Union Minister’s remark on ‘students who go to missionary schools’ stokes controversy, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respects to His Holiness Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu in Siddhaganga Mutt at Tumakuru on January 2, 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respects to His Holiness Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu in Siddhaganga Mutt at Tumakuru on January 2, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Protest against Pakistan’s atrocities on minorities, Modi tells anti-CAA protesters

Mr. Modi said it is the country’s responsibility to protect the Hindus, Christians and Sikhs fleeing Pakistan. | India reached out to countries across world on CAA, NRC: MEA

Giriraj Singh stokes controversy again; says ‘most of missionary school students eat beef abroad’

While addressing a gathering in Begusarai the Union Minister said, “The students who go to missionary schools, though qualify IIT and become engineers but, when they go abroad most of them start eating beef because they do not know about our sanskar and sanskriti (traditional values and culture)”.

Science Congress takes ‘extra care’ to weed out pseudo science

In the 2019 ISC at Lovely University, Jalandhar, G. Nageswara Rao, then vice-chancellor of Andhra University, asserted that the Kauravas were test-tube babies and that Rama and Ravana had fought with ‘guided missiles’.

Tamil Nadu rural local body polls: DMK and AIADMK locked in a neck and neck race

Counting for the rural local body polls is likely to extend well in to the night on January 2. | Stalin threatens to observe a fast at the State Election Commission premises

Government sets up dedicated desk to look after Ayodhya issue

In an official order, the Union Home Ministry said Ayodhya matters and related court judgments will be handled by three officers, headed by Additional Secretary Gynesh Kumar.

Kerala Assembly resolution on CAA ‘unconstitutional and insignificant’: Governor

The Governor’s remark is set to invite the criticism of the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front that had supported the resolution moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Assembly.

Broadband internet services to 80 government hospitals restored in Kashmir

Internet services were suspended in the Valley on the night of August 4.

Rajasthan infant deaths: Centre to send high-level team

The health economists will analyse the gaps in the infrastructure of the JK Lon hospital to ascertain how much funds will be required for strengthening it.

Passport department seeks MEA nod to prosecute Medha Patkar

Sources in the passport office said the department had written a letter to the MEA, seeking it go-ahead to file a criminal case against Patkar for concealing the details about many pending cases against her at the time of filing the passport application in 2017.

One firefighter killed, 14 others injured in Delhi factory fire

Several workers and fire personnel trapped inside as portion of building collapses.

Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for Carlos Ghosn

Mr. Ghosn has become an international fugitive after he revealed on December 31 that he had fled to Lebanon to escape what he called a “rigged” justice system in Japan.

Flood death toll rises to 26 in Jakarta, tens of thousands evacuated

The flooding, among the deadliest in years, caused chaos in parts of Southeast Asia’s biggest city with train lines blocked and power outages in some areas

Tata Sons moves Supreme Court against NCLAT order on Cyrus Mistry

The Tatas have sought an early hearing in the Supreme Court. The court reopens after winter vacation on January 6.

U-19 World Cup hero Kalra suspended for 1 year from Ranji Trophy for “age-fraud”

Another U-19 star Shivam Mavi’s case has been referred to the BCCI.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics
Pakistan
demonstration
science and technology
local elections
Tamil Nadu
Jammu and Kashmir
government health care
infants
Rajasthan
Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 2, 2020 8:08:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/top-news-of-january-2-2020-pm-asks-anti-caa-protesters-to-focus-on-pakistans-atrocities-on-minorities-union-ministers-remark-on-students-who-go-to-missionary-schools-stokes-controversy-and-more/article30462094.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY