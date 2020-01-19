Top news of the day: Kerala Governor seeks report from State government on plea against CAA, Sheikh Hasina says new citizenship law unnecessary, and more

Raj Bhavan has sought the report from the State’s Chief Secretary. The Pinarayi Vijayan government on January 13 moved the top court challenging the Act and sought to declare it as ultra vires of the Constitution. | Explained: Can States challenge the validity of central laws? | SFI moves Supreme Court against Citizenship Amendment Act

‘We were locked up with criminals and they tried to harass us in as many ways as they could,’ says activist Mohammad Shoaib. | Watch: U.P. Police accused of ‘stealing’ blankets of women CAA protesters

Ms. Hasina’s government has said that minority communities did not leave her country because of persecution and maintained that there is no reverse migration from India either. “But within India, people are facing many problems,” she declared.

The Union government should come clean on deradicalisation camps, says party general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Preeti Maheshwari, who works at an international school in the city, has been admitted to a local hospital after she fell seriously ill on January 10. Doctors confirmed that she was suffering from the virus and is being treated for it on January 13, according to her husband. | China reports 17 new cases of coronavirus strain | What is the source of the new SARS-like disease reported in China?

One died in the captivity of the pirates in “adverse conditions”.

Mr. Saraswat made the remarks in Gandhinagar on January 18 after attending the convocation of the Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology. “What difference does it make if there’s no internet there? What do you watch on internet there? What e-tailing is happening there? Besides watching dirty films, you do nothing there,” he told reporters on a query about suspension of Internet services in Jammu and Kashmir over five months ago following abrogation of its special status. “If there is no internet in Kashmir, it does not have any significant effect on the economy.”

The card also promises 11,000 buses and to increase Metro train lines to over 500 km. | Kejriwal’s subdued response to CAA-NPR-NRC, Jamia-JNU violence smacks of opportunism: Kapil Sibal

A statement published on Aung San Suu Kyi’s official Facebook page was littered with references to the vulgar translation.

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020, to take place over January 20-24, will focus on establishing stakeholder capitalism as a way of addressing the world’s greatest challenges, from societal divisions created by income inequality and political polarization to the climate crisis.

The lack of a BCCI central contract for the two-time former World Cup winning captain has sparked fresh rumours of his retirement in the last few days but Mr. Srinivasan, who is the vice-president and managing director of Indian Cements, owners of CSK, made it clear that Dhoni will continue to play for his franchise.