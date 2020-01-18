Top news of the day: Prepaid mobile connections restored in Jammu and Kashmir, Amit Shah terms those against CAA ‘anti-Dalit’, and more

Prepaid mobile connections restored in Jammu and Kashmir
2G services resume in two districts of the Valley.
Those against CAA are ‘anti-Dalit’, says Amit Shah
Terming those against CAA as “anti-Dalit”, Mr. Shah said there was no clause in the new act that takes away citizenship of Muslims and accused the Congress and Rahul Gandhi of trying to create confusion.
Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K targeting villages, forward posts
The firing and shelling from across the border started in Mendhar sector of Poonch and Lam in Nowshera sector of Rajouri on Saturday afternoon.
India-Pakistan trade shutdown hits thousands: report
The affected groups comprise traders, custom house agents, truck drivers and helpers, tyre and mechanic stores workers, local dhabas and motels.
News broadcasters meet Finance Minister, seek parity in GST with print media
Currently, GST on the print media stands at 5% whereas news broadcasters are charged 18% GST.
NIA to probe case of arrested J&K DSP Davinder Singh
Davinder Singh was arrested last weekend along with Naveed Babu, self-styled district commander of banned Hizbul Mujahideen, a new recruit Atif and an advocate Irfan Mir.
More unemployed and self-employed people killed themselves than farmers in 2018, show NCRB data
Students and unemployed victims accounted for 7.6% (10,159) and 9.6% (12,936) of total suicides respectively.
Adityanath’s former aide joins SP; Akhilesh says BJP’s days numbered
Former chief of Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) Sunil Singh and some BSP leaders joined the Samajwadi Party.
Shabana Azmi injured in accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
The incident took place around 3.30 p.m. near Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai, when the car in which she was traveling rammed into a truck, said Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar.
U.K. plans Brexit celebrations but warns businesses may suffer
Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid told the Financial Times that Britain’s regulations will not be aligned with the E.U. in the future and that those changes may hurt some businesses. Currently, the E.U. is Britain’s largest trading partner.
Reliance Retail beats slowdown, becomes India's largest retailer with $1 billion in profits
With this, the company becomes the first retailer to cross ₹1 lakh crore revenue mark and $1 billion profit mark in India.
Sania-Nadiia clinch Hobart International doubles title
The pair pipped the second seeded Chinese team 6-4 6-4.