News

Top news of the day: Narendra Modi says CAA won’t take citizenship away, Amit Shah says every oppressed Pakistan refugee will be made an Indian citizen, and more

Actor Sushant Singh addresses an anti-CAA demonstration at Andheri on January 12, 2020.

Actor Sushant Singh addresses an anti-CAA demonstration at Andheri on January 12, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Vijay Bate.

more-in

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Narendra Modi says Citizenship Amendment Act is aimed at giving citizenship, not taking it away

“We have only brought an amendment to the Citizenship Act and have made it more easier to those who have suffered persecution in Pakistan after the partition of the country, to get Indian citizenship,” Mr. Modi said addressing youths at the Belur Math, the headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission in West Bengal’s Howrah district. | Modi takes a dig at Mamata on Central schemes

Won’t rest until citizenship is granted under CAA to minorities from three neighbouring countries: Amit Shah

“They are the sons and daughters of the country too. Even they enjoy the same right over the country as you and I,” the Union Home Minister claimed at a public rally in Jabalpur.

Maradu apartments demolition: Golden Kayaloram demolished, all four apartments brought down

The Jain Coral Cove was brought down at 11 a.m. as scheduled. The Golden Kayaloram was brought down at 2.30 p.m.

JNU attack ‘state-sponsored’, says Congress fact-finding committee

The Congress had appointed a four-member fact-finding committee to carry out a detailed inquiry into the violence at JNU.

Quit BJP, form alternative government: Congress to Sonowal

The Congress in Assam has offered to help Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal form an alternative “anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA)” government, if he quits the BJP.

J&K Police DSP caught with two militants arrested

Davinder Singh, who is presently posted as the deputy superintendent of police at the airport, was detained along with militants Naveed Babu and Altaf on January 11. | Three militants killed in J&K encounter

41 out of 42 Ministers in Maharashtra Cabinet are crorepatis

The average annual income is ₹21.95 crore; Congress leader and Minister of State Vishwajeet Kadam has assets worth ₹216 crore.

News Analysis: New Army Chief has drawn a clear distinction between Constitution and govt. of the day

The oath of a jawan or an officer takes is to uphold the core values set in Preamble at all times, he says.

India to acquire 200 fighter jets for Air Force: Defence Secretary

The Air Force has Sukhoi 30 MKIs, Mirage 2000s, Mig 29s and the ageing Jaguars and Mig 21 Bisons in its inventory of fighter jets at present.

Iran braces for protests after admitting plane shootdown

The plane crash early on January 8 killed all 176 people on board, mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians.

BCCI set to appoint Madan Lal, Gautam Gambhir as CAC members

The third member of the panel is likely to be Mumbai-based woman international Sulakshana Naik, who has played two Tests and 46 ODIs for the country.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics
India-Bangladesh
India-Pakistan
minority group
national or ethnic minority
refugee
real estate
Kochi
police
Delhi
riots
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 12, 2020 7:55:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/top-news-of-january-12-2020-narendra-modi-says-caa-wont-take-citizenship-away-amit-shah-says-every-oppressed-pakistan-refugee-will-be-made-an-indian-citizen-and-more/article30550669.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY