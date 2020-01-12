Top news of the day: Narendra Modi says CAA won’t take citizenship away, Amit Shah says every oppressed Pakistan refugee will be made an Indian citizen, and more

Narendra Modi says Citizenship Amendment Act is aimed at giving citizenship, not taking it away
“We have only brought an amendment to the Citizenship Act and have made it more easier to those who have suffered persecution in Pakistan after the partition of the country, to get Indian citizenship,” Mr. Modi said addressing youths at the Belur Math, the headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission in West Bengal’s Howrah district. | Modi takes a dig at Mamata on Central schemes
Won’t rest until citizenship is granted under CAA to minorities from three neighbouring countries: Amit Shah
“They are the sons and daughters of the country too. Even they enjoy the same right over the country as you and I,” the Union Home Minister claimed at a public rally in Jabalpur.
Maradu apartments demolition: Golden Kayaloram demolished, all four apartments brought down
The Jain Coral Cove was brought down at 11 a.m. as scheduled. The Golden Kayaloram was brought down at 2.30 p.m.
JNU attack ‘state-sponsored’, says Congress fact-finding committee
The Congress had appointed a four-member fact-finding committee to carry out a detailed inquiry into the violence at JNU.
Quit BJP, form alternative government: Congress to Sonowal
The Congress in Assam has offered to help Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal form an alternative “anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA)” government, if he quits the BJP.
J&K Police DSP caught with two militants arrested
Davinder Singh, who is presently posted as the deputy superintendent of police at the airport, was detained along with militants Naveed Babu and Altaf on January 11. | Three militants killed in J&K encounter
41 out of 42 Ministers in Maharashtra Cabinet are crorepatis
The average annual income is ₹21.95 crore; Congress leader and Minister of State Vishwajeet Kadam has assets worth ₹216 crore.
News Analysis: New Army Chief has drawn a clear distinction between Constitution and govt. of the day
The oath of a jawan or an officer takes is to uphold the core values set in Preamble at all times, he says.
India to acquire 200 fighter jets for Air Force: Defence Secretary
The Air Force has Sukhoi 30 MKIs, Mirage 2000s, Mig 29s and the ageing Jaguars and Mig 21 Bisons in its inventory of fighter jets at present.
Iran braces for protests after admitting plane shootdown
The plane crash early on January 8 killed all 176 people on board, mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians.
BCCI set to appoint Madan Lal, Gautam Gambhir as CAC members
The third member of the panel is likely to be Mumbai-based woman international Sulakshana Naik, who has played two Tests and 46 ODIs for the country.