Top news of the day: ISRO announces Chandrayaan-3 by 2021, infant deaths in Rajasthan’s Kota rises to 100, and more

ISRO chief K. Sivan gestures as he announces ISRO’s plans for 2020 during a press conference held at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru on January 1, 2020.

Photo Credit: AFP

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

ISRO announces Chandrayaan-3 by 2021

The Indian Space Research Organisation will attempt another soft landing on moon around the end of this year or early 2021, but without an orbiter. Also, four astronauts have been identified for the Gaganyaan mission, ISRO chief K. Sivan said.

Infant deaths in Rajasthan’s Kota rises to 100

At least nine more infants have died in the last two days of December 2019 at the JK Lon hospital in Kota, taking the death toll to 100 for the month, officials said. The death of 10 children at the government-run hospital during a 48-hour period on December 23-24 had triggered opposition criticism.

Banks allowed to utilise Vijay Mallya’s movable assets to clear debt

The assets, comprising financial securities like shares of the United Breweries Holdings Ltd (UBHL), were attached by the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in 2016 when it declared Mallya a proclaimed offender.

J&K HC withdraws notification for filling up district court vacancies on pan-India basis

Though no reason was given for the withdrawal of the notification, the development comes amid vociferous protest from various opposition parties, including the National Conference, JKNPP and Left parties, which have demanded reservation for locals in government jobs in J&K. | Glitches mar SMS service on first day after restoration in Valley

Armed forces stay away from politics, says Gen. Bipin Rawat

His comments come in the backdrop of his recent comments condemning student protests which drew sharp responses from political parties and on social media. | Institutionalisation of CDS post are momentous reforms, says Modi

Bangladesh restores mobile networks along its borders with India

According to The Daily Star, the Bangladesh authorities sent an email to all the mobile operators early today, asking them to restore the networks.

Taliban target Afghan security forces, killing 26: Officials

The Taliban hold sway over practically half of Afghanistan, staging near-daily attacks that target soldiers, security forces and government officials but also kill scores of civilians.

Dozens of monkeys die in German zoo fire

“Our worst fears have been realised,” the Krefeld zoo, which specialises in primates, announced on its Facebook page.

ATF cost up 2.6%; non-subsidised LPG price hiked by ₹19

A litre of petrol in the national capital comes for ₹75.14 while diesel is priced at ₹67.96 a litre.

Dhoni picked captain of ESPNCricinfo’s ODI and T20 teams of past decade

Australia’s inspirational cricketer, Meg Lanning was named the captain of the side.

Data | Who were the decade's best in Test cricket?

India had an exceptional decade in Tests, especially at home, where it won almost three-fourth of the matches it played.

