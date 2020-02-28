Top news of the day: Delhi violence death toll crosses 40, COVID-19 fears roil markets, and more

The death toll in the Delhi’s communal violence has gone up to 42 now with four more fatalities being recorded at the city’s GTB Hospital. The GTB Hospital has recorded 38 deaths, the LNJP Hospital three, and the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital one. A total of 123 FIRs were registered and 630 people were either arrested or detained so far in connection with the violence, the Delhi Police said. | Plea seeks FIRs against Harsh Mander, other activists | Mahatma Gandhi’s spirit needed more than ever: U.N. chief | Updates

Continuing its downward spiral for the sixth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 1,448.37 points lower at 38,297.29. This was the benchmark’s second-worst drop in absolute terms after August 24, 2015, when it had plunged 1,624.51 points. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty sank 431.55 points, to end at 11,201.75. World markets sank deeper into the red, posting their worst week since the 2008 financial crisis, on fears that the virus outbreak could tip the global economy into a recession. | Today’s top business news

The GDP growth rate for the first quarter of 2019-20 was revised to 5.6%, and for the second quarter to 5.1%. The NSO has pegged economic growth at 5% in 2019-20 in its second advance estimates.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said people should come out and ask those fomenting trouble to explain which clause of the Citizensip Amendment Act talked about snatching citizenship of people.

Gupta, against whom the death warrant has been issued for execution along with three other condemned prisoners on March 3, has filed the curative plea saying that the death penalty should not be awarded to him, his counsel A.P. Singh said.

Case linked to Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh; quantum of sentence decision on March 17.

Gearing up for 2021 polls, the MNM chief outlines plans to boost employment and industry.

Rajnath Singh describes it as a singular event of military precision and impact.

In the letter, the two nurses two nurses from Guangzhou Province describe their plight treating COVID-19 patients in Wuhan.

March, April and May are “likely to be warmer than normal” over northwest, west, central and parts of south India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said in its summer forecast. Above normal heat wave conditions were also likely in the core heat wave (HW) zone during the season (March-May), it stated.

She will address a “Youth Strike for Climate” rally in the English city of Bristol, though police issued a safety warning due to the number of people expected to attend.

India’s unpredictable middle-order has repeatedly squandered good starts to eventually settle for low scores.