Top news of the day: Delhi violence death toll now 24, Supreme Court says deaths could have been avoided if police acted on time, and more

The death toll in the clashes in northeast Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act rose to 24 on February 26. Over 180 people have been injured. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval briefed the Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the prevailing situation soon after his visit to the riot-affected areas of the national capital. | Ajit Doval briefs Amit Shah | Police recover IB officer’s body from drain in Chand Bagh | Kapil Mishra’s controversial speech played in Delhi High Court | Video of inflammatory slogans at BJP MLA Abhay Verma’s march surfaces | More updates

Iltija Mufti pleads that the court quash the February 5, 2020 detention order of her mother under the Public Safety Act.

The Union Cabinet has approved the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2020, allowing a “willing” woman to be a surrogate mother and proposing that the Bill would benefit widows and divorced women besides infertile Indian couples.

The C-17 military aircraft will bring back over 80 Indians and around 40 citizens from neighbouring countries, government sources said.

Justice Mishra had hailed the “versatile genius” of Mr. Modi to “think globally and act locally”.

Saffronart said there will be a live auction of 112 assets, which will be followed by an online auction for 72 items.

The half-hour satire examines the protests in India, Trump’s visit and BJP’s Hindu nationalism.

The remarks came a day after Pakistan alleged that India continues to violate the human rights of the Kashmiri people and demanded the immediate repeal of all actions by it on August 5, 2019.

All the new deaths were in the outbreak epicentre Hubei province, which accounted for 401 of the 406 new infections reported on February 26, China’s National Health Commission said.

In a response to a RTI query in 2019, the RBI said that said that the it had stopped printing ₹2,000 denomination currency notes. | Today’s top business news

“Tennis — I’m saying goodbye,” Sharapova said in an article for Vogue and Vanity Fair.