Top news of the day: Delhi violence death toll now 24, Supreme Court says deaths could have been avoided if police acted on time, and more

A group of people huddle together in the back of a mini truck and leave a riot-hit area of New Delhi on February 26, 2020.

A group of people huddle together in the back of a mini truck and leave a riot-hit area of New Delhi on February 26, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Delhi violence | Death toll rises to 24 | Lives would have been saved had the police acted on time, says Supreme Court

The death toll in the clashes in northeast Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act rose to 24 on February 26. Over 180 people have been injured. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval briefed the Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the prevailing situation soon after his visit to the riot-affected areas of the national capital. | Ajit Doval briefs Amit Shah | Police recover IB officer’s body from drain in Chand Bagh | Kapil Mishra’s controversial speech played in Delhi High Court | Video of inflammatory slogans at BJP MLA Abhay Verma’s march surfaces | More updates

Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter seeks direction to J&K Police to produce her mother in Supreme Court

Iltija Mufti pleads that the court quash the February 5, 2020 detention order of her mother under the Public Safety Act.

Union Cabinet approves surrogacy bill

The Union Cabinet has approved the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2020, allowing a “willing” woman to be a surrogate mother and proposing that the Bill would benefit widows and divorced women besides infertile Indian couples.

IAF aircraft leaves for China carrying 15 tonnes of medical supplies

The C-17 military aircraft will bring back over 80 Indians and around 40 citizens from neighbouring countries, government sources said.

Supreme Court Bar association condemns Justice Arun Mishra’s open praise of Narendra Modi

Justice Mishra had hailed the “versatile genius” of Mr. Modi to “think globally and act locally”.

Nirav Modi’s Rolls Royce Ghost, diamond watch and paintings to go under hammer

Saffronart said there will be a live auction of 112 assets, which will be followed by an online auction for 72 items.

Hotstar blocks John Oliver’s ‘Last Week Tonight’ episode criticising Narendra Modi

The half-hour satire examines the protests in India, Trump’s visit and BJP’s Hindu nationalism.

J&K ‘was, is and shall forever’ remain its integral part: India tells Pakistan at UNHRC meeting

The remarks came a day after Pakistan alleged that India continues to violate the human rights of the Kashmiri people and demanded the immediate repeal of all actions by it on August 5, 2019.

COVID-19 | China reports 52 more deaths, lowest in 3 weeks

All the new deaths were in the outbreak epicentre Hubei province, which accounted for 401 of the 406 new infections reported on February 26, China’s National Health Commission said.

Bank ATMs starts dispensing more of ₹500 instead of ₹2,000

In a response to a RTI query in 2019, the RBI said that said that the it had stopped printing ₹2,000 denomination currency notes. | Today’s top business news

Goodbye, tennis: Maria Sharapova announces retirement

“Tennis — I’m saying goodbye,” Sharapova said in an article for Vogue and Vanity Fair.

