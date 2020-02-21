Top news of the day: Pakistan stays in terror financing grey list, probe ordered after Surat civic body’s female trainees made to stand naked for test, and more

“All deadlines in the action plan have expired. While noting recent and notable improvements, the FATF again expresses concern given Pakistan’s failure to complete its action plan in line with the agreed timelines and in light of the terror financing risks emanating from the jurisdiction,” a statement issued by the FATF’s plenary session said.

The shocking incident comes days after students of a girls’ college in Gujarat’s Bhuj town were allegedly forced by hostel authorities to remove their undergarments to prove they were not menstruating.

The rally was taken out on February 19 despite the Madras High Court disallowed it.

This is not the only road connecting Delhi-Noida: Shaheen Bagh protesters tell interlocutors

Senior lawyers Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran, the apex court-appointed interlocutors, met the protesting women at a tent in the south Delhi neighbourhood to hold talks for the third consecutive day.

The Karnataka Chief Minister, however, did not elaborate on his claims. | Supreme Court moved against sedition case on Karnataka school management for ‘anti-CAA play’

The ineligible persons were specified as DV (doubtful voters), DF (declared foreigners), PFT (cases pending in Foreigners’ Tribunal), DVD (descendants of DV), DFD (descendants of DF) and PFTD (descendants of PFT).

This was Mr. Thackeray’s first meeting with Mr. Modi after taking over as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump is also part of the delegation, which includes Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. | White House to take call on Trump’s Sabarmati Ashram visit: Gujarat CM | ‘Namaste Trump’ won’t mark inauguration of Motera stadium

The signing is expected to take place in the Qatari capital Doha.

Dr. Peng Yinhua, a respiratory acute care medical professional, was infected while working at the First People’s Hospital of Jiangxia District of Wuhan. He was hospitalised on January 25 and transferred to the Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital on January 30. | Death toll in China touches 2,200

The proposals are featured in a special report presented in Parliament to resolve 14 controversial issues following the April 21, 2019 Easter attack.

Gold gains as virus spreads, Muthoot Finance raises $550 million, Telcos face ‘unprecedented crisis,’ and more.

Shafali Verma took India to 41 for no loss in four overs.