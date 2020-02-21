Top news of the day: Pakistan stays in terror financing grey list, probe ordered after Surat civic body’s female trainees made to stand naked for test, and more

Pakistan retained on grey list of terror financing watchdog FATF
“All deadlines in the action plan have expired. While noting recent and notable improvements, the FATF again expresses concern given Pakistan’s failure to complete its action plan in line with the agreed timelines and in light of the terror financing risks emanating from the jurisdiction,” a statement issued by the FATF’s plenary session said.
Female trainees of Surat Municipal Corporation made to stand naked for test, probe ordered
The shocking incident comes days after students of a girls’ college in Gujarat’s Bhuj town were allegedly forced by hostel authorities to remove their undergarments to prove they were not menstruating.
Chennai anti-CAA rally: 38 leaders of Muslim organisations and 15,000 others booked
The rally was taken out on February 19 despite the Madras High Court disallowed it.
This is not the only road connecting Delhi-Noida: Shaheen Bagh protesters tell interlocutors
Senior lawyers Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran, the apex court-appointed interlocutors, met the protesting women at a tent in the south Delhi neighbourhood to hold talks for the third consecutive day.
Student who shouted Pakistan Zindabad had links with Naxals, says Yediyurappa
The Karnataka Chief Minister, however, did not elaborate on his claims. | Supreme Court moved against sedition case on Karnataka school management for ‘anti-CAA play’
Memo indicates inclusion of ‘ineligible persons’ in Assam NRC list
The ineligible persons were specified as DV (doubtful voters), DF (declared foreigners), PFT (cases pending in Foreigners’ Tribunal), DVD (descendants of DV), DFD (descendants of DF) and PFTD (descendants of PFT).
No one needs to fear about CAA-NPR, says Uddhav Thackeray after meeting Modi
This was Mr. Thackeray’s first meeting with Mr. Modi after taking over as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.
Donald Trump visit | Daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner to accompany U.S. President
U.S. First Lady Melania Trump is also part of the delegation, which includes Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. | White House to take call on Trump’s Sabarmati Ashram visit: Gujarat CM | ‘Namaste Trump’ won’t mark inauguration of Motera stadium
U.S. says preparing to sign deal with Taliban on February 29
The signing is expected to take place in the Qatari capital Doha.
COVID-19 | Wuhan doctor who postponed wedding to treat patients dies
Dr. Peng Yinhua, a respiratory acute care medical professional, was infected while working at the First People’s Hospital of Jiangxia District of Wuhan. He was hospitalised on January 25 and transferred to the Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital on January 30. | Death toll in China touches 2,200
Sri Lankan parliamentary committee proposes immediate burqa ban
The proposals are featured in a special report presented in Parliament to resolve 14 controversial issues following the April 21, 2019 Easter attack.
Today’s top business news: News updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance
Gold gains as virus spreads, Muthoot Finance raises $550 million, Telcos face ‘unprecedented crisis,’ and more.
Women’s T20 World Cup | India beat Australia by 17 runs in opening match
Shafali Verma took India to 41 for no loss in four overs.