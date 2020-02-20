News

Top news of the day: 28 anti-CAA protesters told to pay ₹64 lakh for damage to property in Lucknow, Nirbhaya case convict bangs head against wall, and more

An elderly protester gestures while she talks to Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors Sanjay Hegde and Sadhna Ramchandran (unseen) during an interaction at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi on February 20, 2020.

Anti-CAA protests: 28 in Lucknow told to pay ₹64 lakh for damage to property

Those served notices include retired IPS officer S.R Darapuri, lawyer and activist Mohammad Shoaib, Congress member Sadaf Jafar, teacher Robin Verma and cultural activist Deepak Kabir.

Mediators continue talks with Shaheen Bagh protesters

Interlocutor Sadhana Ramachandran tells the gathering that the issue of their right to protest is also before the apex court.

Nirbhaya case convict Vinay Sharma bangs head against wall

A senior prison official said Sharma hit his head once and the security officials who were outside the cell immediately went inside preventing him from doing it for the second time. Sharma has not sustained any injuries. | Supreme Court questions trial courts’ haste to issue death warrants despite judgments to let convicts exhaust remedies

Amit Shah allays fears in northeast about Article 371

NDA government committed to preserving the unique cultures and traditions of the region, he says.

Avoid the word ‘nationalism’ as it refers to Hitler, Nazism and Fascism: Mohan Bhagwat

“Do not use the word ‘nationalism’. Use ‘national’, ‘nationality’, ‘nation’. The meaning of ‘nationalism’ is Hitler, Nazism and Fascism,” the RSS chief said while recalling how a Sangh volunteer in U.K. advised him against using the word.

Hold leadership elections, Tharoor urges Congress Working Committee

Mr. Tharoor’s appeal came in support of his party colleague and former MP Sandeep Dikshit’s remarks that the the biggest challenge the party faces is the “leadership question”.

Delhi Police detain Jamia students protesting outside U.P. Bhawan

The protest was called by the Jamia Coordination Committee demanding the release of all ‘political prisoners,’ including Dr. Kafeel Khan.

Tamil Nadu Assembly introduces Bill to declare Cauvery delta a protected agricultural zone

Any ongoing projects/industry function in the proposed zone however, will not be disturbed, one of the provisions of the Bill says.

IIT-M scholar, held for filming a woman student in washroom, gets bail

The complainant alleged that on February 17 night, she stepped out from her classroom and went to the washroom in the ground floor of department. While she was inside the washroom, she realised that someone was filming her from the adjacent men’s washroom.

National Museum cites ‘tradition’ for excluding non-veg dishes from Harappan food event

“It is our tradition to have only vegetarian dishes. We have visitors who come to see Buddhist works and other religious idols. Recently, we had an exhibition on Guru Nanak and the food stalls put up for it also served only vegetarian food. The company had made its own menu and we had not approved non-vegetarian dishes as it was not discussed with us. We had informed them a day before the exhibition started to serve vegetarian food only,” National Museum Additional Director-General Subrata Nath said.

Lingayat mutt in Karnataka’s Gadag set to appoint Muslim as its seer

Diwan Sharief (33) is all set to become the seer of Murugharajendra Koraneshwara Shantidhama in Asuti village of Gadag district.

Donald Trump India visit: Around 1 lakh, not 70 lakh, to attend roadshow in Ahmedabad

Nearly 1 lakh people are expected to line up along the 22-km route of the roadshow of U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad on February 24, officials said . The number is much less than what the U.S. President has been claiming. In a recent video, Mr. Trump said, “7 million [70 lakh]” people will be there on the roadshow route. | Namaste Trump: POTUS visit to India

SAP India says two employees tested positive for H1N1 virus

Offices in Bengaluru, Gurgaon and Mumbai have been temporarily closed and employees have been asked to work from home.

Kamal Haasan condoles death of three killed on sets of Indian 2; announces compensation

An assistant director and two others died in an accident at the Indian 2 shooting site near Poonamallee late on February 19.

COVID-19 | Two elderly passengers taken off cruise ship die in Japan

Japan’s NHK public television said both were Japanese in their 80s. A Health Ministry official only confirmed that they had been previously hospitalised for serious health condition and had existing chronic diseases. | China once again changes how new cases are counted in Hubei Province | South Korea reports 1st virus death as 2.5 million urged to stay home

Today in business | News updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

Vodafone Idea pays Rs 1,000 crore, passenger vehicle sales fall in January, gold hits 7-year peak and more.

Women’s T20 World Cup | Australia favourites but India no pushovers, says Mithali Raj

‘Both teams have exciting players, particular in the batting units, and it will be a case of whoever can score the runs that their country need on the day’.

