Top news of the day: 28 anti-CAA protesters told to pay ₹64 lakh for damage to property in Lucknow, Nirbhaya case convict bangs head against wall, and more

Those served notices include retired IPS officer S.R Darapuri, lawyer and activist Mohammad Shoaib, Congress member Sadaf Jafar, teacher Robin Verma and cultural activist Deepak Kabir.

Interlocutor Sadhana Ramachandran tells the gathering that the issue of their right to protest is also before the apex court.

A senior prison official said Sharma hit his head once and the security officials who were outside the cell immediately went inside preventing him from doing it for the second time. Sharma has not sustained any injuries. | Supreme Court questions trial courts’ haste to issue death warrants despite judgments to let convicts exhaust remedies

NDA government committed to preserving the unique cultures and traditions of the region, he says.

“Do not use the word ‘nationalism’. Use ‘national’, ‘nationality’, ‘nation’. The meaning of ‘nationalism’ is Hitler, Nazism and Fascism,” the RSS chief said while recalling how a Sangh volunteer in U.K. advised him against using the word.

Mr. Tharoor’s appeal came in support of his party colleague and former MP Sandeep Dikshit’s remarks that the the biggest challenge the party faces is the “leadership question”.

The protest was called by the Jamia Coordination Committee demanding the release of all ‘political prisoners,’ including Dr. Kafeel Khan.

Any ongoing projects/industry function in the proposed zone however, will not be disturbed, one of the provisions of the Bill says.

The complainant alleged that on February 17 night, she stepped out from her classroom and went to the washroom in the ground floor of department. While she was inside the washroom, she realised that someone was filming her from the adjacent men’s washroom.

“It is our tradition to have only vegetarian dishes. We have visitors who come to see Buddhist works and other religious idols. Recently, we had an exhibition on Guru Nanak and the food stalls put up for it also served only vegetarian food. The company had made its own menu and we had not approved non-vegetarian dishes as it was not discussed with us. We had informed them a day before the exhibition started to serve vegetarian food only,” National Museum Additional Director-General Subrata Nath said.

Diwan Sharief (33) is all set to become the seer of Murugharajendra Koraneshwara Shantidhama in Asuti village of Gadag district.

Nearly 1 lakh people are expected to line up along the 22-km route of the roadshow of U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad on February 24, officials said . The number is much less than what the U.S. President has been claiming. In a recent video, Mr. Trump said, “7 million [70 lakh]” people will be there on the roadshow route. | Namaste Trump: POTUS visit to India

Offices in Bengaluru, Gurgaon and Mumbai have been temporarily closed and employees have been asked to work from home.

An assistant director and two others died in an accident at the Indian 2 shooting site near Poonamallee late on February 19.

Japan’s NHK public television said both were Japanese in their 80s. A Health Ministry official only confirmed that they had been previously hospitalised for serious health condition and had existing chronic diseases. | China once again changes how new cases are counted in Hubei Province | South Korea reports 1st virus death as 2.5 million urged to stay home

Vodafone Idea pays Rs 1,000 crore, passenger vehicle sales fall in January, gold hits 7-year peak and more.

‘Both teams have exciting players, particular in the batting units, and it will be a case of whoever can score the runs that their country need on the day’.