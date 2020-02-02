Top news of the day: Delhi High Court reserves verdict on Centre’s plea against stay of execution of Nirbhaya case convicts, Nirmala Sitharaman says no intention to tax global income of NRIs in India, and more

Delhi High Court is hearing the Centre’s plea challenging stay on the execution of four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

Patient is in isolation in the hospital, is stable and being closely monitored, according to the Health Ministry. | Two persons with coronavirus symptoms admitted in Tamil Nadu | Air India’s second flight lands in Delhi with 323 Indians, 7 Maldivians from Wuhan | India temporarily suspends e-visa facility for holders of Chinese passports and applicants of other nationalities residing in China | Philippines reports first coronavirus fatality, first outside China

The Finance Bill, 2020 has proposed that an Indian citizen shall be deemed to be resident in India, if he is not liable to be taxed in any country or jurisdiction.

The searches come days after NIA officers interrogated all the accused arrested in the case. | J&K administration releases 4 politicians from preventive detention: officials

On February 1, he had fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh, where anti-CAA protests are being held for over a month now.

People have a responsibility to ensure that the lofty values enshrined in the Preamble are preserved, Pinarayi Vijayan says.

Prof. Hanke was also critical of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The manifesto also committed to spend 25% budget each year on fighting pollution and improving transport facilities.

Hundreds of people packed a stadium on February 1 evening in Moshi town near the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro and crushed each other as they rushed to get anointed with “blessed oil”.

With this Australian Open win, Novak Djokovic won his 17th Grand Slam title.

The visitors restricted the hosts to 156 for nine with Jasprit Bumrah claiming three wickets for 12 runs.