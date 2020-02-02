Top news of the day: Delhi High Court reserves verdict on Centre’s plea against stay of execution of Nirbhaya case convicts, Nirmala Sitharaman says no intention to tax global income of NRIs in India, and more

Nirbhaya case: Delhi High Court reserves judgement on Centre’s plea against stay of execution
Delhi High Court is hearing the Centre’s plea challenging stay on the execution of four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.
Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Kerala
Patient is in isolation in the hospital, is stable and being closely monitored, according to the Health Ministry. | Two persons with coronavirus symptoms admitted in Tamil Nadu | Air India’s second flight lands in Delhi with 323 Indians, 7 Maldivians from Wuhan | India temporarily suspends e-visa facility for holders of Chinese passports and applicants of other nationalities residing in China | Philippines reports first coronavirus fatality, first outside China
Budget 2020 | No intention to tax global income of NRIs in India, says Nirmala Sitharaman
The Finance Bill, 2020 has proposed that an Indian citizen shall be deemed to be resident in India, if he is not liable to be taxed in any country or jurisdiction.
DSP Davinder Singh case: NIA raids multiple places in south Kashmir
The searches come days after NIA officers interrogated all the accused arrested in the case. | J&K administration releases 4 politicians from preventive detention: officials
Delhi court sends man arrested for firing at Shaheen Bagh to 2-day police custody
On February 1, he had fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh, where anti-CAA protests are being held for over a month now.
Anti-CAA stir has resurrected spirit of nationalist movement: Kerala CM
People have a responsibility to ensure that the lofty values enshrined in the Preamble are preserved, Pinarayi Vijayan says.
U.S. economist Steve Hanke backs Congress on ‘misery’ index
Prof. Hanke was also critical of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Delhi Assembly polls: Congress manifesto promises unemployment allowance, cashback schemes, free electricity up to 300 units
The manifesto also committed to spend 25% budget each year on fighting pollution and improving transport facilities.
20 killed in stampede at Tanzania church service
Hundreds of people packed a stadium on February 1 evening in Moshi town near the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro and crushed each other as they rushed to get anointed with “blessed oil”.
Australian Open | Djokovic beats Thiem to win record-extending eighth title
With this Australian Open win, Novak Djokovic won his 17th Grand Slam title.
India registers 5-0 sweep against New Zealand in T20I series
The visitors restricted the hosts to 156 for nine with Jasprit Bumrah claiming three wickets for 12 runs.