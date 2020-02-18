Top news of the day: JNU student Sharjeel Imam named as instigator of Delhi-Jamia violence, Government official says U.K. Labour MP’s visa revoked due to ‘anti-India’ activities, and more

The Delhi Police charge sheet also refers to the role of the Popular Front of India in the violence.

Debbie Abrahams, Labour MP and leader of the U.K. Parliament’s All Party Parliamentary Group for Kashmir, was deported to Dubai on February 17 as she was found not in possession of a valid visa at the time of her travel to India and she was accordingly requested to return, the official said. Ms. Abrahams has claimed she was “treated like a criminal” at the New Delhi airport before being sent back.

The final decision would be announced on February 21, at the end of the five-day Financial Action Task Force plenary session in Paris, sources aware of the proceedings said.

Swami Krushnaswarup Dasji is associated with the Swaminarayan Temple which runs a college whose staff had allegedly forced more than 60 girls to remove their undergarments to check if they were menstruating.

Gender rights activist and Bhumata Brigade leader Trupti Desai has demanded a police case be lodged against Marathi kirtankar (preacher) Nivrutti Maharaj Indurikar. He drew the ire of rationalists and other activists when he allegedly remarked that intercourse by a couple on an even date would beget a male child, while on an odd date would result in the birth of a girl during a sermon in Ahmednagar district.

Lt. Gen. Dhillon, who has been heading the strategic command of the Kashmir-based XV corps, is confident that Pakistan would not succeed in its attempts to push terrorists in the Valley and disturb the prevailing peace.

“Nitish ji has always said that he cannot leave the ideals of Gandhi, JP and Lohiya... At the same time, how can he be with the people who support the ideology of Godse. Both cannot go together. If you want to stay with the BJP, I don’t have any problem with it but you cannot be on both sides,” Mr. Kishor said.

Afghanistan’s independent Election Commission announced that Mr. Ghani garnered 50.64% of the vote that took place on September 28, 2019.

Telcos may default on spectrum auction dues over AGR payment, says analyst firm Motilal Oswal; Indian industry seeks cut in import duties to tackle disruptions due to coronavirus; and European shares slump as Apple warning hammers tech sector.

Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Kolkata and Navi Mumbai will play host to 16 teams which will compete across 32 matches.