Top news of the day: Amit Shah says ‘goli maro’ speech may have harmed BJP, Supreme Court tells parties to publish criminal history of candidates, and more

Speeches like goli maro, Indo-Pak match may have harmed BJP in Delhi polls, says Amit Shah
The Union Home Minister said speeches like goli maro and Indo-Pak match should not have been made by BJP leaders during the recent Delhi Assembly election campaign and that such remarks may have resulted in the party’s defeat. He said his assessment on Delhi elections went wrong but asserted that the result of the polls was not a mandate on the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. | AAP invites ‘Baby Mufflerman’ to Arvind Kejriwal’s oath-taking ceremony
Supreme Court orders parties to publish criminal history of Lok Sabha, Assembly candidates
Apex court says they must also explain why the candidates were chosen. | Also read: Crime and politics: on political candidates with criminal records
Passenger of Hong Kong-Delhi flight quarantined as suspected case of COVID-19
Mohammad Rizwan Sheikh was quarantined by the Airport Health Officer after he passed through the thermal screening, an airport source said.
Different Supreme Court Bench to hear plea of Omar Abdullah’s sister on February 14
Sara Abdullah Pilot’s petition challenging the booking of her brother and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah under the Public Safety Act (PSA) is listed before a Bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee on February 14. This follows the recusal of Justice Mohan M. Shantanagoudar from the case.
‘Tampering’ complaint against former Assam NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela
The complaint has been lodged against Prateek Hajela for allegedly tampering with the records associated with updating the citizenship exercise whose complete list was published in August 2019. Almost simultaneously, the office of the NRC Coordinator lodged an FIR against Ajupi Baruah, a former associate of Mr. Hajela, for resigning without surrendering the password to the NRC data records system.
‘Hafiz Saeed arrest is Islamabad’s long-pending international obligation’
“The decision has been made on the eve of FATF (Financial Action Task Force) Plenary meeting, which has to be noted. Hence the efficacy of this decision remains to be seen,” said a government source indicating that a Lahore anti-terrorism court’s decision has to be viewed in the context of the Paris meeting of the FATF that will begin on February 16.
Three lawyers injured in blast in Lucknow court premises
Lucknow Bar Association Joint Secretary Sanjiv Kumar Lodhi claimed he was the target of the attack.
Vijay Mallya appeal in U.K. court against extradition to India enters final day
The liquor tycoon arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice for the final day of his appeal against being extradited to India, during which the prosecution will conclude its arguments to establish “overwhelming evidence of dishonesty on the part of the former Kingfisher Airlines boss.
Narayana Murthy’s son-in-law Rishi Sunak named new Finance Minister of U.K.
The Indian-origin politician was appointed as the U.K.’s new Finance Minister by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a Cabinet reshuffle.
Today’s top business news: Apple joins Fido Alliance; Mobile World Conference 2020 canceled; Satya Nadella to visit India and more
News updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance.
Sports Minister announces Khelo India Winter Games in Ladakh, J&K
The Khelo India Ladakh Winter Games will feature an open ice hockey championship, figure skating and speed skating.