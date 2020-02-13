News

Top news of the day: Amit Shah says ‘goli maro’ speech may have harmed BJP, Supreme Court tells parties to publish criminal history of candidates, and more

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at an event in New Delhi. Photo: Twitter/@AmitShah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at an event in New Delhi. Photo: Twitter/@AmitShah  

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Speeches like goli maro, Indo-Pak match may have harmed BJP in Delhi polls, says Amit Shah

The Union Home Minister said speeches like goli maro and Indo-Pak match should not have been made by BJP leaders during the recent Delhi Assembly election campaign and that such remarks may have resulted in the party’s defeat. He said his assessment on Delhi elections went wrong but asserted that the result of the polls was not a mandate on the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. | AAP invites ‘Baby Mufflerman’ to Arvind Kejriwal’s oath-taking ceremony

Supreme Court orders parties to publish criminal history of Lok Sabha, Assembly candidates

Apex court says they must also explain why the candidates were chosen. | Also read: Crime and politics: on political candidates with criminal records

Passenger of Hong Kong-Delhi flight quarantined as suspected case of COVID-19

Mohammad Rizwan Sheikh was quarantined by the Airport Health Officer after he passed through the thermal screening, an airport source said.

Different Supreme Court Bench to hear plea of Omar Abdullah’s sister on February 14

Sara Abdullah Pilot’s petition challenging the booking of her brother and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah under the Public Safety Act (PSA) is listed before a Bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee on February 14. This follows the recusal of Justice Mohan M. Shantanagoudar from the case.

‘Tampering’ complaint against former Assam NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela

The complaint has been lodged against Prateek Hajela for allegedly tampering with the records associated with updating the citizenship exercise whose complete list was published in August 2019. Almost simultaneously, the office of the NRC Coordinator lodged an FIR against Ajupi Baruah, a former associate of Mr. Hajela, for resigning without surrendering the password to the NRC data records system.

‘Hafiz Saeed arrest is Islamabad’s long-pending international obligation’

“The decision has been made on the eve of FATF (Financial Action Task Force) Plenary meeting, which has to be noted. Hence the efficacy of this decision remains to be seen,” said a government source indicating that a Lahore anti-terrorism court’s decision has to be viewed in the context of the Paris meeting of the FATF that will begin on February 16.

Three lawyers injured in blast in Lucknow court premises

Lucknow Bar Association Joint Secretary Sanjiv Kumar Lodhi claimed he was the target of the attack.

Vijay Mallya appeal in U.K. court against extradition to India enters final day

The liquor tycoon arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice for the final day of his appeal against being extradited to India, during which the prosecution will conclude its arguments to establish “overwhelming evidence of dishonesty on the part of the former Kingfisher Airlines boss.

Narayana Murthy’s son-in-law Rishi Sunak named new Finance Minister of U.K.

The Indian-origin politician was appointed as the U.K.’s new Finance Minister by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a Cabinet reshuffle.

Today’s top business news: Apple joins Fido Alliance; Mobile World Conference 2020 canceled; Satya Nadella to visit India and more

News updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance.

Sports Minister announces Khelo India Winter Games in Ladakh, J&K

The Khelo India Ladakh Winter Games will feature an open ice hockey championship, figure skating and speed skating.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Bharatiya Janata Party
Assembly Elections
Citizenship Amendment Act
Kingfisher Airlines crisis
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 13, 2020 9:00:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/top-news-of-february-13-2020-amit-shah-says-goli-maro-speech-may-have-harmed-bjp-supreme-court-tells-parties-to-publish-criminal-history-of-candidates-and-more/article30811699.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY