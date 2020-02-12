Top news of the day: LPG price hiked by ₹144.5 per cylinder in steepest rise since January 2014, Pakistan court convicts Hafiz Saeed of terror financing, and more

LPG price hiked by ₹144.5 per cylinder, steepest since January 2014
LPG price was increased to ₹858.50 per 14.2 kg cylinder from ₹714. But to insulate domestic users, the government almost doubled the subsidy it provides on the fuel to keep per cylinder outgo almost unchanged.
Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed convicted of terror financing
The mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attacks sentenced to jail for five years and six months.
Supreme Court judge recuses himself from hearing plea by Omar Abdullah’s sister
Sara Abdullah Pilot filed a petition against the government’s move to charge the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister under the Public Safety Act.
Assam’s final NRC data safe, says Union Home Ministry
Some technical issue regarding visibility in cloud storage is being resolved soon, says Ministry spokesperson.
Plea to forcibly remove Shaheen Bagh protesters filed in collusion with Centre: Bhim Army chief
Alternative routes deliberately closed to pile pressure on activists, apex court told.
Arvind Kejriwal to take oath at Ramlila Maidan on February 16
AAP MLAs chose Mr. Kejriwal as the leader of the legislature party. The Aam Aadmi Party swept the Delhi Assembly polls bagging 62 out of 70 seats and decimating its rivals BJP and Congress. The BJP bagged eight seats. | MLAs with criminal cases almost doubled from 2015: ADR | Eight of nine women candidates fielded by AAP emerge victorious | Delhi 2020: Full coverage
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma removes brother as State Home Minister
Lahkmen Rymbui of the United Democratic Party will be the new Home (Police) Minister of the State.
NIA files charge sheet against 4 Jaish-e-Mohammed aides of Pulwama attack mastermind
The NIA in September 2019 filed a charge sheet claiming that JeM’s Sajjad Ahmad Khan, a close aide of Pulwama attack mastermind Mudassir Ahmad Khan, was conspiring terror acts across India.
CIA spied on countries including India, Pakistan through secretly-owned Swiss encryption firm: report
The report described how the U.S. and its allies exploited other nations’ gullibility for years, taking their money and stealing their secrets.
Bernie Sanders narrowly beats Pete Buttigieg in New Hampshire Democratic primary as Joe Biden lags badly
It was also a good night for Senator Amy Klobuchar, who rode a wave of momentum from a strong debate on Friday into a third-place finish.
Retail inflation inches up to 7.59% in January
The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based retail inflation was 7.35% in December 2019 and 1.97% in January last year. | Industrial production shrinks 0.3% in December
Ferrari unveil SF1000 car for the upcoming F1 season
The SF1000 marks the Italian team’s 1,000th race.
Women’s T20 tri-series final | Mandhana fifty in vain as Australia take title
Opener Beth Mooney top-scored for the hosts with an aggressive 71 off 54 balls, hitting nine boundaries.