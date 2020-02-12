Top news of the day: LPG price hiked by ₹144.5 per cylinder in steepest rise since January 2014, Pakistan court convicts Hafiz Saeed of terror financing, and more

LPG price was increased to ₹858.50 per 14.2 kg cylinder from ₹714. But to insulate domestic users, the government almost doubled the subsidy it provides on the fuel to keep per cylinder outgo almost unchanged.

The mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attacks sentenced to jail for five years and six months.

A vehicle carrying Hafiz Saeed, founder of the Pakistani religious group Jamaat-ud-Dawa, leaves a court in Lahore on February 12, 2020. | Photo Credit: AP

Sara Abdullah Pilot filed a petition against the government’s move to charge the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister under the Public Safety Act.

Some technical issue regarding visibility in cloud storage is being resolved soon, says Ministry spokesperson.

Alternative routes deliberately closed to pile pressure on activists, apex court told.

AAP MLAs chose Mr. Kejriwal as the leader of the legislature party. The Aam Aadmi Party swept the Delhi Assembly polls bagging 62 out of 70 seats and decimating its rivals BJP and Congress. The BJP bagged eight seats. | MLAs with criminal cases almost doubled from 2015: ADR | Eight of nine women candidates fielded by AAP emerge victorious | Delhi 2020: Full coverage

Lahkmen Rymbui of the United Democratic Party will be the new Home (Police) Minister of the State.

The NIA in September 2019 filed a charge sheet claiming that JeM’s Sajjad Ahmad Khan, a close aide of Pulwama attack mastermind Mudassir Ahmad Khan, was conspiring terror acts across India.

The report described how the U.S. and its allies exploited other nations’ gullibility for years, taking their money and stealing their secrets.

It was also a good night for Senator Amy Klobuchar, who rode a wave of momentum from a strong debate on Friday into a third-place finish.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based retail inflation was 7.35% in December 2019 and 1.97% in January last year. | Industrial production shrinks 0.3% in December

The SF1000 marks the Italian team’s 1,000th race.

Opener Beth Mooney top-scored for the hosts with an aggressive 71 off 54 balls, hitting nine boundaries.