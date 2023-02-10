February 10, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST

Hindenburg report: Stock market goes by sentiment, how to protect Indian investors from sudden volatility, SC asks govt and SEBI

The Supreme Court on February 10, 2023 asked the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the government to produce the existing regulatory framework in place to protect Indian investors, who are mostly middle class and reported to have lost several lakhs of crores in the past two weeks after US-based short seller firm Hindenburg Research published a report which led to sudden market volatility following a meltdown in the Adani Group shares.

Industrial output growth moderates to 4.3% in December 2022

India’s industrial output growth moderated to 4.3% in December 2022 from 7.3% in November, despite mining and electricity production rising at around 10% for the second successive month as manufacturing growth faltered from 6.1% in November to just 2.6%. While base effects perked up electricity and mining, which had grown at 2.8% and 2.6% respectively, a year earlier, manufacturing didn’t see such a push despite a mere 0.6% rise in December 2021.

Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking complete ban on BBC in India over Modi documentary

The Supreme Court on February 10 dismissed a petition filed by the Hindu Sena president to ban the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in India and order an investigation into the broadcaster and its employees’ “anti-India and anti-Indian government” reportage and films. A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and M.M. Sundresh said the petition filed by Vishnu Gupta was “absolutely misconceived”.

ISRO successfully launches SSLV’s second developmental flight with three satellites from Sriharikota

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched its second developmental flight of a Small Satellite Launch Vehicle — SSLV-D2 — and placed three satellites in its precise orbit on February 10 morning. The three satellites are ISRO’s Earth Observation Satellite - EOS 07, U.S.-based firm Antaris’ Janus-1 and Chennai-based space start-up SpaceKidz’s AzaadiSAT-2.

Animal Welfare Board withdraws appeal to celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) on Friday withdrew its earlier appeal which called for celebrating February 14 as ‘Cow Hug Day’. “As directed by the Competent Authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandra nd Darying the appeal issued by Animal Welfare Board of India for ceberation on Cow Hug Day on 14th February, 2023 stands withdrawn,” the AWBI said in a statement.

Travellers from 6 countries not required to furnish COVID-19 test from Feb. 13

Visitors coming to India from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand will no longer be required to furnish a pre-departure COVID-19 test report and upload a self-health declaration on the ‘Air Suvidha’ portal from February 13. The Centre has taken this decision as these countries have been witnessing a sustained and significant decline in trajectory of COVID-19 cases in the last four weeks, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

Karnataka Governor’s Hindi speech at joint legislature session draws opposition’s ire

Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot delivered his address to the joint session of the Karnataka legislature in Hindi, drawing the ire of the opposition, on February 10. “It is a sensitive issue and goes against the position taken by the State with respect to the language. The State government should be blamed for this, and it owes an explanation to the people of Karnataka,” said senior Congress leader H. K. Patil.

Parliament Budget Session live | February 10, 2023

After a stormy start, the Lok Sabha continued its debate on the Union Budget. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replied to the discussion, addressing 15 issues raised by the members, post which Zero Hour matters were taken up. Chaos erupted in the Lower House early in the day over Union Health Minister Mansukh L. Mandaviya’s response to a question asked by DMK’s T.R. Baalu on the setting up of medical colleges in the country. Members of Congress and DMK walked out of the House to protest Mr. Mandaviya’s reply.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajani Ashokrao Patil suspended for remainder of Budget Session for filming House proceedings

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday suspended Congress MP Rajani Ashokrao Patil for the remainder of the current Budget Session for filming House proceedings.

Nagaland Assembly elections | BJP’s Kazheto Kinimi re-elected unopposed from Akuluto after Congress candidate withdraws nomination

The BJP opened its account ahead of the February 27 Assembly polls in Nagaland with Kazheto Kinimi winning the Akuluto seat unopposed after his only opponent and Congress candidate Khekashe Sumi withdrew his candidature on Friday, officials said. Friday was the last day of withdrawal of nominations for the upcoming Assembly polls in the State.

Ind vs Aus 1st Test | Rohit scores ton; Jadeja-Axar extend India’s lead to 144 runs on Day 2

Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel extended India’s lead to 144 runs after Rohit Sharma scored a century as the hosts ended day two of the opening Test against Australia at 321 for seven here on Friday. Despite wickets tumbling at regular intervals at the other end, Rohit (120 off 212 balls) batted with composure to bring up a hard-fought century, his ninth in the format.

PM unable to reply to issues raised by Opposition in Parliament: Stalin

Claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unable to reply to any of the issues raised by the Opposition in Parliament and was enacting a drama, DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday said 2024 will witness a new dawn for India, like 2021 did for Tamil Nadu. Speaking at a wedding of a party functionary in Chennai, Mr. Stalin said, “You can see what is happening in the Rajya Sabha. The Prime Minister is not able to reply to anything. Are they [the Centre] answering any of the questions raised by our Parliamentary Party leader T.R. Baalu?”

Burglars drill hole in shutter, loot 9 kg of gold, diamonds from jewellery shop in Chennai

Unidentified person drilled a hole in the metal shutters of a jewellery shop in Perambur, using welding equipment to gain entry, and looted 9 kg of gold and diamonds from the shop’s safe on Thursday night, police said. The shop, JL Gold Palace, is on the first floor of a building on Paper Mills Road. Police said the suspects cut a hole into the shutter large enough for a person to enter, then broke open the safe to steal the valuables.

Maharashtra journalist death | Mumbai journalists seek MCOCA against accused, case to be tried in fast-track court

Journalists in Mumbai gathered at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi near Mantralaya, the administrative building, and staged a silent black-badge protest against the alleged murder of a Marathi newspaper journalist, Shashikant Warishe (48), from Ratnagiri on February 7. Warishe, who worked for Mahanagari Times, was extensively reporting on issues related to the setting up of the Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited at Barsu in the district. On Monday, he was mowed down by an SUV allegedly driven by land dealer Pandharinath Amberkar who was a supporter of the project. Warishe died of injuries in a hospital at Kolhapur on Tuesday.

India’s wearable tech market grew 47% in 2022, boAt maintains lead: Report

India’s wearable market ended 2022 with 46.9% y-o-y (year-over-year) growth, as shipments reached 100 million units, said International Data Corporation (IDC). The Q4 2022 (Oct-Dec) saw 25.2 million unit shipments registering a 16.5% y-o-y growth. The earwear category remained flat, while smartwatches grew by 73.6% YoY in 4Q22.

Lithium reserves found in Jammu and Kashmir: Mines secretary

The government on Thursday, February 9, 2023, said lithium reserves have been found for the first time in the country in Jammu and Kashmir. Lithium is a non-ferrous metal and is one of the key components in EV batteries. “For the first time, lithium reserves have been discovered and that too in Jammu and Kashmir,” Mines Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj said.

AIADMK’s alliance with BJP to continue for 2024 Lok Sabha election: Palaniswami

Residents of the Erode (East) Assembly constituency are not even provided with potable water by the DMK government, said AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday. Speaking to reporters in Tirunelveli, he said that when the AIADMK was in power, it had taken up an exclusive integrated drinking water project at a cost of ₹484 crore for Erode, from the Cauvery River. After the trial runs, when the scheme was to be commissioned, the general elections were announced in May 2021.